Now Harvard’s Diversity Chief Is Facing Plagiarism Allegations
NEW NORMAL
Harvard’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, Sherri Charleston, was the latest higher education administrator to be hit with plagiarism allegations this week—just weeks after a similar campaign spearheaded by right-wing activists and publications forced the resignation of the school’s president, Claudine Gay. The allegations were first published Tuesday by the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative website which cited an anonymous complaint and the outlet’s own analysis. The complaint outlines an alleged 40 instances of plagiarism—and claims that Charleston “effectively” took credit for the findings of a study completed by her own husband, LaVar Charleston. She did not respond to the Free Beacon’s request for comment. The allegations come amid a larger right-wing attack on diversity efforts in higher education and corporate America.