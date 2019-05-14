NRA Board Member Allen West Calls for Wayne LaPierre’s Ouster

Former Rep. Allen West (R-FL), an NRA board member and conservative grassroots favorite, called for the ouster of NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre in a blog post on Tuesday morning. He also said NRA President Carolyn Meadows lied to news outlets when she claimed the board had visibility into allegations that LaPierre used NRA money to buy designer clothes. And he said a statement defending LaPierre from Charles Cotton, the head of the NRA’s audit committee, was also a lie. “These statements have maliciously, recklessly and purposefully put me, and uninformed Board members, in legal jeopardy,” he said. “I do not support Wayne LaPierre continuing as the EVP/CEO of the NRA,” West added.