NSA Paid Companies for Prism Compliance

Read it at The Guardian
More news has emerged over the last week about the NSA, and none of it is very good. On Thursday, files released by Edward Snowden revealed that the agency paid millions of dollars to tech companies to cover their compliance costs for the now-infamous Prism program. The costs were incurred after a 2011 ruling found that the agency's lack of actions to separate domestic and foreign communications violated the Fourth Amendment, which was declassified Wednesday. The recent files show the first evidence of financial ties between the NSA and Prism-compliant Internet companies, which include Yahoo! and Google.