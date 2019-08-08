CHEAT SHEET
NY Times ‘Closely Examining’ Deputy Editor Jonathan Weisman’s ‘Poor Judgment on Social Media’
The New York Times is “closely examining” the social-media habits of its deputy Washington editor Jonathan Weisman, the paper said Thursday in a statement reacting to his controversial battle with famed writer Roxane Gay.
The spat began earlier this week after Weisman tweeted that Justice Democrats, a leftist advocacy group, had backed an opponent “seeking to unseat an African-American Democrat, Joyce Beatty.” Beatty’s opponent Morgan Harper pointed out to Weisman that she was also black, to which he replied that the Justice Democrats endorsement included only a photo of Beatty.
Gay then tweeting about Weisman: “any time you think you’re unqualified for a job remember that this guy, telling a black woman she isn’t black because he looked at a picture and can’t see, has one of the most prestigious jobs in America.” In response, an irate Weisman emailed Gay, her assistant, and Gay’s publisher, demanding an “enormous apology” from the writer.
In a statement to reporter Yashar Ali, the Times said in response to the growing controversy: “Jonathan has repeatedly displayed poor judgment on social media and in responding to criticism. We’re closely examining what to do about it.”