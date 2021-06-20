NYC Candidate’s Own Campaign Manager Tips Off Press to BDSM Video Leak
‘NOT ASHAMED’
A Manhattan City Council candidate addressed a leaked video depicting him in bondage after his own campaign manager flagged it to the New York Post. Zack Weiner, a 26-year-old who has never run for public office before, confirmed it was him in the video, which shows him being subjected to various BDSM acts at a dominatrix club in New York. The video had been circulating on Twitter by an anonymous account, and Weiner’s campaign manager Joe Gallagher ultimately tipped off the Post to its existence, the newspaper reports. Weiner called the video’s release a “violation of trust,” but didn’t apologize for the footage itself, saying he wouldn’t be subjected to kink-shaming. “This was a recreational activity that I did with my friend at the time, for fun,” he said in a statement to the Post. “I am a proud BDSMer. I like BDSM activity.” Weiner has raised a meager $10,000 in the Democratic primary, which is set for Tuesday.