Dad Kills Wife, 2 Young Boys in Manhattan Murder-Suicide: Report
A family of four were found dead in an apartment on New York City’s Upper West Side in what police believe to be a murder-suicide, according to multiple reports. Police sources told the New York Post and New York Daily News that the family patriarch, 41, his wife, 40, along with their 1- and 3-year-old boys, were discovered inside the apartment by law enforcement officers conducting a wellness check. The Post reported that the wife was found with a deep cut, and that the children had been stabbed multiple times. The father, who also served as the superintendent of the building, was discovered lying on a bed with a knife next to him. Two other knives were recovered from the scene, according to NBC New York. The apartment was reportedly locked from the inside, and New York fire personnel helped breach the residence. Sources told the Post that the father had no known criminal history, and that emergency personnel had never before been summoned to the apartment.