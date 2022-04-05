NYC Mayor’s Dig at DeSantis’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Touches a Nerve
RED V. BLUE
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ message to Floridians that NYC will happily welcome residents affected by Florida’s new “Don’t Say Gay” bill seems to have touched a nerve with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “If anyone is so opposed to @GovRonDeSantis defending parental rights that they leave for a crime-ridden dystopia, Florida will be better off without them,” DeSantis’ spokeswoman Christina Pushaw tweeted on Monday, later adding, “Do the humanitarian thing, Mayor Adams! Pay for their flights and moving trucks to NYC!” On Monday, Adams unveiled a series of billboards and commercials to run in Florida encouraging residents to move to a city where they can “say and be whoever you want.” Adams said New York was “proud to talk about how you can live in a comfortable setting and not be harassed, not be abused—not only as adults but also as young people.”