NYPD Finds Backpack They Believe Belonged to Healthcare CEO Shooter
New York Police Department officials confirmed Friday they believe the man who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown hotel on Wednesday morning has since fled the city, but they are continuing to search for evidence related to the crime—and the man responsible. Multiple news sources now report that authorities have found a backpack in the southern part of Central Park that they believe may have belonged to the as-yet unidentified shooter. The backpack was found along a possible escape route the suspect may have taken as he cycled through the park after the “targeted” attack on 50-year-old Thompson, as he was set to attend a meeting with United Healthcare investors. It has been sent, unopened, to a forensics lab for testing, according to CNN. Other evidence that the police have found so far include a burner phone, water bottle, a Starbucks coffee cup and even a candy wrapper.
