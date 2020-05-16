New Zealand’s Prime Minister Was Turned Away From Brunch Because of Social Distancing

Read it at New Zealand Herald
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, out for a brunch date with her fiancee, was turned away from a cafe in Wellington on Saturday morning because of her own social distancing requirements. The restaurant, Olive, was at capacity. The owner wrote on Twitter, “omg Jacinda Ardern just tried to come into Olive and was rejected cause it’s full.” Ardern’s partner Clarke Gayford replied, “I have to take responsibility for this, I didn't get organised and book anywhere.” As the couple walked away, however, a space opened up. Olive waitstaff chased them down and they returned to eat.