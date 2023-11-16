Oakland A’s Move to Las Vegas Approved by MLB Owners
IT’S HAPPENING
Major League Baseball owners on Thursday unanimously approved the Oakland Athletics’ proposed move to Las Vegas, according to reports. The decision means the A’s are likely to become the first MLB franchise to relocate since the Montreal Expos moved to become the Washington Nationals in 2005. It comes after more than two decades of failed attempts to find a new home for the A’s in Oakland to replace the crumbling Oakland Coliseum. The franchise’s lease at the stadium expires after the 2024 season, though it’s not yet clear when the move to Vegas will happen. Fans have been furious with the proposed move with much of the ire directed as owner John Fisher; chants of “sell the team” were regularly heard at the A’s games throughout the 2023 season.