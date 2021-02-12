OAN Blames Capitol Riot on 18th-Century D.C. City Planner Hired by George Washington Instead of Trump
REACHING
One America News argued in all seriousness on Thursday night that former President Donald Trump was not to blame for the Capitol riot—Washington, D.C.’s 18th-century city planner was. That’s right: the right-wing cable news upstart went after Pierre L’Enfant, hired by George Washington in 1791 to lay out the plans of the capital. Reading over footage of Trump and D.C., an OAN narrator says, “There’s no evidence to suggest that President Trump coordinated with city officials to create some sort of route for protesters to go from the White House to the Capitol. Further, it was in fact Pierre L’Enfant, the architect of Washington, D.C. around 200 years prior to the events of Jan. 6, who designed the city to ensure that all roads led to the beacon of democracy he placed at the center of the city, Capitol Hill.” House impeachment managers are not arguing in Trump’s ongoing Senate trial that the erstwhile commander in chief colluded with D.C. officials to orchestrate the Jan. 6 insurrection, rather that he incited the mob to storm the Capitol building in a speech and in tweets.