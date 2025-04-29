Obama Aide Lays Into ‘Weirdo’ Stephen Miller in Fiery Clash

Ex-Barack Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau continued his beef with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on Tuesday after the pair got into a very public name-calling spat a day earlier.

Favreau celebrated the Trump administration’s first 100 Days by posting a video highlighting some of Miller’s apparent accomplishments. Among those was the administration’s deportation of a 4-year-old child with cancer.

“The words ‘normal’ and ‘human’ aren’t typically used to describe Stephen Miller, my White House predecessor and current Twitter bestie,” Favreau said in the clip, titled, “What @StephenM has accomplished in 100 Days.”

What @StephenM has accomplished in 100 Days pic.twitter.com/xGyKYX437c — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 29, 2025

The two had argued on X on Monday night over the span of six hours; Miller calling Favreau a “remorseless sociopath” and Favreau retaliating by calling him and the Trump administration “insecure little b---hes.”

Favreau reiterated Miller’s “remorseless sociopath” accusations on Tuesday, pleading with viewers: “let’s not give Stephen Miller what he wants. Make sure he knows we’re not afraid of his bulls--- and we’re not afraid of a guy who got stuffed in one too many lockers at Santa Monica High School.” He finished by labelling Miller a “f---ing weirdo.”

It all started when Favreau slid his way into a back-and-forth argument on X between Miller and Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride, with the Trump aide berating McBride for being transgender.

“The lead healthcare spokesman for the House Democrats is a man pretending to be a woman,” he wrote on X.

Their argument came to a close when Miller claimed he “won’t stop protecting American children” from abuse in the form of “mutilating trans surgeries, disfiguring medical amputations and irreversible chemical castrations.”

We won’t stop protecting American children from industrialized child abuse in the form of mutilating trans surgeries, disfiguring medical amputations and irreversible chemical castrations. No child is born in the wrong body. No child should be sacrificed for your ideology. https://t.co/NzYiV3zw7K — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 28, 2025

That’s when Favreau stepped in, reminding Miller: “You just deported a 4-year-old citizen with cancer so it doesn’t seem like you give a shit about protecting American children.”

You just deported a 4-year-old citizen with cancer so it doesn't seem like you give a shit about protecting American children https://t.co/HzmZ76sZvL — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 28, 2025

Less than an hour later, Miller responded: “Jon: you supported a president, Joe Biden, who imported child rapists and trafficked half a million children. The Trump Administration ended child trafficking across the border.”

He added how “your shrill, lying propaganda will not erase or reduce your complicity in these monstrous crimes.”

Jon: you supported a president, Joe Biden, who imported child rapists and trafficked half a million children. The Trump Administration ended child trafficking across the border. Your shrill, lying propaganda will not erase or reduce your complicity in these monstrous crimes. https://t.co/0FgCwE2hhd — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 28, 2025

Favreau didn’t back down, instead advising Miller to “spend less time on your deportation porn lawn signs and more time on your legal arguments now that a Trump judge has asked you to dispel his ‘strong suspicion that the Government just deported a U.S. citizen with no meaningful process.’”

Stephen: maybe you should spend less time on your deportation porn lawn signs and more time on your legal arguments now that a Trump judge has asked you to dispel his "strong suspicion that the Government just deported a U.S. citizen with no meaningful process." https://t.co/AN3oFglott — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 28, 2025

The comment was a reference to the bizarre stunt the administration pulled Monday, which left the north lawn of the White House littered with mugshots of undocumented migrants staffers claimed were arrested during Trump’s second term.

The posters were strategically placed along “Pebble Beach,” which is the background for many tV correspondents’ live shots. A White House official told Axios that their goal was to have them show up on air.

Miller took insult to this jab, telling Favreau that he thought his predecessor was just a “hapless moron,” but now sees he’s a “remorseless sociopath.”

“The photos you find so amusing, Jon, are the mug shots of illegal aliens who raped and tortured women and children — the illegals that Democrats are fighting to protect” Miller wrote.

The photos you find so amusing, Jon, are the mug shots of illegal aliens who raped and tortured women and children — the illegals that Democrats are fighting to protect. I used to think you were just a hapless moron, but now it seems a better description is remorseless sociopath. https://t.co/OizCquiII4 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 29, 2025

Favreau fired back: “Yeah, we didn’t litter the White House lawn with photos of criminals deported under Obama because we weren’t insecure little b---hes.”

“Not sure why you think any of us need protecting from a 4-year-old cancer patient or a pregnant mother but I guess that’s why you’re so beloved,” he quipped.

Yeah, we didn't litter the White House lawn with photos of criminals deported under Obama because we weren't insecure little bitches. Not sure why you think any of us need protecting from a 4-year-old cancer patient or a pregnant mother but I guess that's why you're so beloved. https://t.co/DtSYGNGpMH — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 29, 2025

But the argument wasn’t over. Miller added a “PS” claiming that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement “honors” migrant’s requests to bring their children home with them.

Favreau couldn’t help himself from responding with his own “PPS,” citing evidence of a mother being forced to be deported with her U.S.-born children.

“You’re lying like you lie about everything, which is why you keep causing your boss to lose in court over and over again, even in front of judges he appointed,” he said.

PPS: Good luck proving that in court because the mothers didn't make that request: https://t.co/2bnefbEusz



You're lying like you lie about everything, which is why you keep causing your boss to lose in court over and over again, even in front of judges he appointed. https://t.co/WrBAT77Sst — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 29, 2025

Miller was already fighting hard Monday against polls from various news outlets that showed Trump’s disapproval ratings sitting at around 55 percent.

“I don’t want to make things awkward for you, John, but it is our opinion that Fox News needs to fire its pollster,” Miller told Fox News anchor John Roberts Monday, who described the president’s approval ratings as “well underwater.”