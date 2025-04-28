Trump Turns White House Into Stunt Central—With More on the Way

President Donald Trump, who turned the White House into a Tesla showroom last month, desecrated its sanctity again on Monday by lining its north lawn with mugshots.

The photos were those of 100 undocumented migrants said to have been arrested since Trump’s inauguration—their faces plastered on placards above text that stated their alleged crimes or past convictions, as well as the words “illegal alien” in red.

An official White House account called the group “scumbags.”

A list released by the White House showed that most of those pictured are from Latin America and the Caribbean. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Political stunts at the White House have become a hallmark of MAGA 2.0, with no sign of them slowing down.

Trump held a notecard chock-full of car salesman talking points when he pleaded with Americans to buy vehicles from Tesla to help out his pal, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on March 11.

Donald Trump carried a note that included Tesla pricing during his White House stunt where he purchased a new car he says he will never drive. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

An array of Tesla vehicles, including a Cybertruck, were parked in front of the White House so Trump could choose one to purchase.

The stunt went viral, particularly for Trump’s remark of “everything’s computer!” as he sat inside a Tesla Model S he purchased for White House staffers to use.

The viral event does not appear to have helped Tesla’s sales, however, as the company stated this month that its profits and orders have cratered in 2025.

President Donald Trump made a sales pitch for Tesla vehicles while standing next to its CEO, Elon Musk, on March 11. Trump said he was purchasing a Tesla for White House staffers to use during their workday. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Two weeks prior, Trump invited a group of his MAGA sycophants into the Oval Office to meet with him and get a first look at documents that supposedly contained bombshell information about Jeffrey Epstein.

The group, which included the X personality “DC Draino,” who was also given a seat inside the White House press room on Monday, paraded out of the meeting with an “Epstein binder” and new MAGA hats. Some, like Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok, flashed a big smile as they held up binders to photographers at the White House.

From left to right, Rogan “DC Draino” O‘Handley, Chaya Raichik, and Liz Wheeler show off a binder labeled as phase one of the “Epstein Files.” The binders did not contain new information, it was revealed after they met with President Donald Trump. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Others in MAGA criticized those influencers for celebrating receiving information about something so serious before making it public. Frustrations with the group—and those in the administration who coordinated the stunt—grew further among a faction of MAGA, which included its bombastic influencer Laura Loomer, after it was revealed that the binder contained little new information.

Trump, 78, has also made his stamp on the White House’s appearance. In addition to decking out the Oval Office “Russian oligarch style” with a blinding amount of gold accents, he also made sure everyone knew he moved a portrait of former President Barack Obama to instead hang a framed painting in the White House that depicted him raising his fist after he survived an assassination attempt in July.

Some new artwork at the White House 👀 pic.twitter.com/l6u5u7k82T — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 11, 2025

Trump is also remaking the building’s exterior.

The Rose Garden, established in 1913 and redesigned by President John F. Kennedy to accommodate outdoor ceremonies, is slated to be partially paved over at Trump’s request because it gets too muddy in its current state.

Trump said last week he would also pay out of pocket to have two 100-foot flagpoles installed at the White House to display American flags on its north and south lawns, ensuring his newsmaking stunts at the building continue into May and beyond.

An American flag and a POW-MIA flag fly atop the White House in March. President Donald Trump says he will pay out of pocket to have two 100-foot flagpoles installed on the north and south White House lawns. J. David Ake/Getty Images

A flag that has flown on the White House’s roof for decades is apparently not sufficient for the president—and it appears Trump may not even realize it is there.

“They’ve needed flag poles for 200 years,” Trump said last week. “It was something I’ve often said, ‘they don’t have a flag pole.’”

The White House’s migrant mugshots were placed Monday in an area known as “Pebble Beach,” which is reserved for television reporters to deliver reports next to the White House’s north lawn.

U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called “border czar,” Tom Homan, walked alongside the migrant placards on Monday morning. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The posters do not include names, but the White House released details about the alleged criminals’ past convictions, arrest dates, and additional allegations against them in posts to social media.

It is unclear how many of the migrants displayed have been convicted of a crime or merely accused, as the White House claims each was arrested during MAGA 2.0’s first 100 days. The list released by the Trump administration claimed many were convicted in the U.S. previously and were detained again in the last three months.

The majority of migrants included are from Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the White House. The group included 33 foreign nationals from Mexico, 12 Salvadorans, eight Hondurans, seven Guatemalans, four Jamaicans, and four Dominicans.