Obama Gives Jay-Z Baby Advice

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Huffington Post
Looks like Jay-Z’s down to 98 problems thanks to the help of his close friend President Obama. During an interview with a Cleveland radio show, Obama spilled on what he and the famous rapper talk about, including parenting advice. “I made sure that Jay-Z was helping Beyoncé out” with the baby, he said. “And not leaving it all with mom and the mother-in-law.” The celebrity couple have been ardent supporters of the president, hosting a major fundraiser and even starring in a recent campaign ad. The love is clearly mutual: “They really are down-to-earth folks. We talk about the same things I talk about with all my friends,” Obama said. You know, like gasoline prices.