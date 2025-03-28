Industry News

‘The Cosby Show’ Spin-Off Is Getting a Reboot—30 Years Later

Netflix has greenlit a sequel to the Bill Cosby-created ‘A Different World.’

Jasmine Venet
Breaking News Intern

Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Netflix is going back to the ‘80s. The streamer confirmed that it has ordered a pilot episode for a sequel series to the hit NBC sitcom A Different World.

This makes it only the second show ever to get a pilot order from the streaming service, the first being Little Sky in April of last year. Historically, Netflix has only ordered projects directly to series, rather than testing out a pilot before fully committing to a show.

The A Different World is set to begin filming as soon as the start of summer, according to Variety.

The 1987 sitcom was originally created as a spin-off of Bill Cosby’s mega-hit sitcom The Cosby Show. It followed the character Denise Huxtable, played by Lisa Bonet, as she attended Hillman College, a fictional HBCU.

Cosby is the creator of the original series, but Variety’s Joe Otterson writes that “The extent of Cosby’s connection to the sequel series is unclear. Cosby was released from prison in 2021 after serving three years when his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court."

Despite Bonet leaving the show after its first season, it continued to run for five more seasons, instead shifting its focus to other members of the leading cast. Two such cast members were Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy, who played Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, respectively.

This pilot will focus on the now-married Dwayne and Whitley’s youngest daughter, Deborah Wayne, as she too begins school at an HBCU, though it is not yet clear if that institution will be Hillman.

The project comes after Netflix’s recent success with comedy shows over the past few months, like Nobody Wants This and A Man on the Inside, both of which were renewed for second seasons.

According to a Deadline report, the A Different World sequel series had been in the talks since August of last year. Writer and executive producer Felicia Pride, who is best known for her work on Grey’s Anatomy and Queen Sugar, will be spearheading the show.

Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Reggie Rock Bythewood, and Tom Werner will also serve as executive producers on the pilot. Allen produced many of the original show’s episodes, and Werner was its executive producer.

Werner was also the executive producer on Netflix’s That ‘90s Show, the 2023 sequel of That ‘70s Show.

Deborah and other students are currently in the process of being cast.

