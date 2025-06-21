Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus Won the Week in Pop Culture

This week:

All the bad TV I can’t wait to watch.

Will never get over the Beyoncé and Miley moment.

Mariah Carey just did something historic.

Obsessed with this…popcorn bucket?

Speechless over this photoshoot.

The II Most Wanted

Do you ever come across a moment where you’re so glad that it happened but you hate and wish ill on every single person who got to be there instead of you?

Sorry to the people of Paris, but that happened this week when Miley Cyrus joined Beyoncé at the France capital’s stop of the Cowboy Carter world tour. (A French woman was incredibly rude to me once at the Charles de Gaulle airport, sparking a grudge that makes me feel OK about this write-up.)

It was the first time the pair sang their Cowboy Carter duet “II Most Wanted” live together. The song won a Grammy earlier this year, and rightfully so: A highlight of Beyoncé’s album, it chronicles the intensity of a lifelong bond between two people, grounded with its twang, telegraphing the comfort and romance in that connection.

When clips of the performance first started popping up on my timeline, after I watched each one seven times each, I texted everyone I know about the supreme jealousy I felt to not have witnessed it in person. I sat in the rain, Beyoncé, to see your tour. You couldn’t have brought out Miley then?

Envy aside, it’s been heartwarming to see how the performance transcended the expected excitement from fans, to recognizing it as a special moment between two superstars who came up in the industry on very different paths to find themselves together singing a banger of a song at that sold-out arena.

I remember when they had Miley Cyrus singing with Beyoncé at the Stand Up 2 Cancer concert in 2008 and everyone mocked how random it was to pair Hannah Montana with the icon. What an evolution from that to the II Most Wanted stars now.

A Hero Comes Along

If you are a Mariah Carey fan who has either gone to one of her concerts over the last decade or simply followed the discourse surrounding those performances on social media, then you will understand how powerful this sentence and the video accompanying it is.

If you are not, trust me: It’s major.

Friends and lambily: During a performance at London’s Summertime Ball, Mariah Carey walked down the stage completely unassisted. Icon.

the way mariah walked up that stage completely unassisted…….she had to remind the girls who mother is pic.twitter.com/FYlRB5fGJ1 — olivia (@THEMARlAHFILES) June 15, 2025

That’s Not His…Is It?

Every time a movie chain unveils one of those themed novelty popcorn buckets aimed at making the small loan you have to take out in order to afford going to the movies these days even more financially crushing, the design goes viral for an unfortunate reason. (Never forget the Dune bucket.)

Well, let’s just say the design for the new Fantastic Four bucket continues the trend…

https://x.com/rosedommu/status/1935438153646530626

Everyone Look at My Husband

To everyone who has texted me asking if I have seen the new Jonathan Bailey photo shoot (essentially everyone I know): Yes, I have, and no, I have not yet started breathing again.

Something shifted in the universe when Jonathan Bailey took this photo pic.twitter.com/5h7wIS8mYR — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 18, 2025

THE FRONT THE BACK pic.twitter.com/W5fQCDE9lN — best of jonathan bailey (@badpostjbailey) June 18, 2025

What to watch this week:

28 Years Later: This is still the best zombie movie franchise ever. (Now in theaters)

The Gilded Age: The Holy Trinity—Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon, and Cynthia Nixon—are back. (Sunday on HBO)

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise: Don’t lie and tell me you’re not immediately watching based on the title alone. (Tues. on Netflix)

What to skip this week:

Elio: There’s no buzz surrounding this Pixar movie for a reason… (Now in theaters)