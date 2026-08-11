Brad Pitt Spotted Drinking With A-Listers Before Sobriety Confession

Brad Pitt was spotted drinking at this year’s most high-profile celebrity wedding before the A-Lister confessed that he’s “back off the wagon.”

The actor was seen having a couple of drinks at the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Madison Square Garden on July 3, reports Page Six.

A source told the publication that guests were shocked to see Pitt drinking at the star-studded event, which hosted the likes of Adam Sandler, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Conan O’Brien, Paul Rudd, Emma Stone, and Dakota Johnson.

The Oscar-winning star was photographed leaving the event with musician Beck.

Pitt, 62, attended the star-studded festivities of Swift and Kelce with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 33. The couple went Instagram official in pictures taken ahead of the wedding.

Brad Pitt, 62, and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 33, were introduced in 2022 by a mutual friend. Laurie Zanoletti via Instagram

The Fight Club star admitted in an interview with Esquire that he’s drinking “in a more restrained manner” after seven years of sobriety. During the conversation, Pitt offered journalist Ryan D’Agostino a glass of wine, after which D’Agostino asked if the bottle was just for guests.

“I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon,” Pitt admitted. “In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities.”

He said he now enjoys a “few” glasses of wine. “I can have a few,” he said. “But I can’t have a lot. I have to be professional about it.”

Brad Pitt said he can now enjoy "a few" glasses of wine. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and F1 star reportedly gave up drinking in 2016 and underwent the 12-step program. He announced his sobriety in 2019, after he was declared legally single from his separation from Angelina Jolie.

Reports suggest that Pitt’s drinking was a catalyst in the highly publicized, messy split between him and Jolie, 51. Pitt was allegedly drunk while aboard a private flight with Jolie and their six children. Allegations of physical and verbal abuse, namely toward their son Maddox, surfaced but were denied, according to a source speaking to People.

“There was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have,” the source said, but emphasized that Pitt did not physically hurt Maddox.

“He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control,” they said.

Following investigations by the FBI and Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, no action was taken against Pitt.

Pitt has previously been candid about his journey to sobriety. When accepting his Academy Award for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2020, he credited actor Bradley Cooper with helping him get sober. “And every day has been happier since,” he said.

Brad Pitt accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

In a 2019 conversation with Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine, Pitt said he saw booze as “an escape.” He reflected on past mistakes and forgiveness, saying, “I think we’re living in a time where we’re extremely judgmental and quick to treat people as disposable.”

“We’ve always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person. We’re all going to make mistakes. But what is that next step?” he added. “We don’t, as a culture, seem to stick around to see what that person’s next step is. And that’s the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting.”

Brad Pitt became sober shortly after his split from Angelina Jolie. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In 2025, went deeper into his experience with the 12-step program while speaking to Dax Shepard, whom he got to know in AA, on his podcast, calling it “really special.”

“I needed rebooting. I needed to wake the f--- up in some areas. And it just meant a lot to me.”