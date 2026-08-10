Brad Pitt Drops Bombshell Sobriety Admission

Brad Pitt is on the booze again.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star gave up drinking in 2016, joining the 12-step program and announcing his sobriety in 2019 following his divorce from fellow A-lister Angelina Jolie.

But now those days are gone, the Oscar-winning star revealed during a sit-down in his L.A. home with Esquire for an interview published Monday.

Pitt previously spoke out about his journey to sobriety. Yara Nardi/REUTERS

During the conversation, Pitt offered journalist Ryan D’Agostino a glass of wine, who subsequently asked whether he just had a bottle in the house for his guests.

“I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon,” Pitt confessed. “In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities.”

So now the 62-year-old says he can enjoy a “few” glasses of wine, albeit in a different way to his days as a young man in Hollywood.

“Yeah. Well... I can have a few. But I can’t have a lot. I have to be professional about it,” he added.

Pitt and Jolie split after a mid-air incident. Neil Hall/REUTERS

It marks a major change in the conversation Pitt has had over the past decade about his relationship with drink.

Press reports at the time suggested Pitt’s drinking had been linked to a 2016 incident onboard a private transatlantic flight with Jolie, 51, and their six children.

A source told People at the time that Pitt had been “drunk” and added that “There was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have.”

Afterward, the Fight Club icon looked for ways to quit.

Pitt is now dating Ines de Ramon. Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

“I was pretty much on my knees, and I was really open,” Pitt said during an episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. “I was trying anything and everyone. Anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting. I needed to wake the f--- up in some areas. And it just meant a lot to me.”

During a 2020 award ceremony, Pitt had thanked his actor pal Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober and later spoke candidly about his decision to give up drinking.

In 2012, he opened up to The Hollywood Reporter on his relationship with cannabis during the 1990s.

“I was hiding out from the celebrity thing,” he said. “I was smoking way too much dope; I was sitting on the couch and just turning into a donut… I was doing the same thing every night and numbing myself to sleep—the same routine: Couldn’t wait to get home and hide out.”