Carol Burnett Gives ‘Hacks’ the Best Celeb Cameo of the Year

Hacks is all about celebrity.

Since a large component of the show is focused on contemporary celebrity culture—and especially the late-night TV circuit—it’s only natural that so many famous people appear as themselves in the show. (The fact that Hacks is one of the best and buzziest shows of the last few years certainly helps matters, too.)

In previous seasons, comedians George Wallace, Margaret Cho, Carrot Top, Mario Cantone, Patton Oswalt, and Natasha Leggero, among others, have appeared on Hacks. We’ve even had the ladies of The View, who discussed the viability of Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) hosting a late-night show in Season 3.

With no disrespect to every person I just listed, Hacks ups the cameo game massively in its latest episode, making way for none other than Carol Burnett.

Yes, that Carol Burnett—Carol freaking Burnett!

Carol Burnett and Jean Smart. Max

People overuse the word groundbreaking, but few words describe the comedic legend better. The 91-year-old has received just about every accolade you can imagine, including Golden Globes, seven Emmys, a Tony, a Grammy, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.

And she’s far from finished, with recent roles in Better Call Saul and Palm Royale. As one of the first women to host a variety show on television, it’s no surprise that Deborah Vance would love the opportunity to speak to her. And thank the television gods, because Hacks makes it happen.

In Episode 4, “I Love LA,” Vance is about to film her very first late-night show. The pressure is high, and in the rehearsal, she buckles, suffering from a panic attack—her first ever. She’s ordered to attend a cardiologist appointment, and it’s in the doctor’s waiting room that she finds Carol Burnett sitting there. An earnest smile flashes on Vance’s face, and she sits down right next to Burnett.

In her career, Vance has interacted with countless celebrities. Typically, when we see her speaking to other famous people, there’s at best a passing interest in what they’re saying; you can feel Vance putting up a wall, aware that the fame game is all one big performance. But when she sees Carol Burnett at the doctor’s office, she’s completely different, and entirely herself. It’s amazing to see her in this light, and Smart performs the hell out of this scene.

Deborah Vance has been surprised before, sure—especially by Ava in the Season 3 finale—but we’ve never seen her truly excited to speak to another person. Vance has always been a tough nut to crack. She’s unapologetically ruthless and will do whatever it takes to keep her career on track. With Burnett, there’s no sense of competition or need for self-preservation.

Burnett is her characteristically wonderful self here as she listens to Vance speak about how inspirational she’s been for her own career. “That’s very sweet,” Burnett responds, visibly moved by Vance’s loving words. “Pointed, because you’re highlighting our age difference,” Burnett adds, showcasing a delicious acidic touch to her kindness. A key component of comedy is being able to laugh at yourself, and few in history have done it better than Burnett.

Vance then opens up about her issues with stage fright, which surprises Burnett. Ever the professional, Burnett offers actionable guidance: “I would pick one person in the audience, and I would do the show just for them.” This has a clear impact on Vance, who physically relaxes, and things snap into place. She’s ready.

As Burnett gets up to go to her appointment, she leaves Vance with great motivation, capped with a cutting comedic twist. “You’re gonna be wonderful. You always are…except for that Lifetime movie you made in the ’80s—I didn’t care for that,” she adds with a laugh.

They say nature is healing, but those people have likely never spent a moment with Carol Burnett. Her words give Vance everything she needs to go out and make her first late-night show legendary.