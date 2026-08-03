Nepo Baby Reveals Wild On-Set Clash With ‘Psychopath’ Actor

Clint Eastwood’s nepo baby has shared the dirt on a nightmare co-star.

Scott Eastwood appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, where he revealed the challenges he faced working with “psychopath” Shia LaBeouf on the set of the 2014 WWII movie Fury.

Brad Pitt had to break LaBeouf and Eastwood up, Eastwood said. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Look, Shia is clearly tormented and has maybe got some stuff going on. It was tough,” the 40-year-old said. “One day, he was having an episode and thought I shouldn’t be spitting tobacco on the tank—which was in the script—and then I finally said enough is enough.

“I said, ‘f--- you. Stop pulling your s--t.’ I said, ‘I’m gonna whoop your a--.’”

Their “tense moment” had to be broken up by their co-star, Brad Pitt.

Eastwood said there was more than one moment with cast members and LaBeouf Columbia Pictures

Eastwood said the “very Method” LaBeouf even went so far as to cut himself and pull out a tooth to get into character.

“And I remember thinking, ‘OK. This guy’s crazy. I’m just gonna keep clear from this guy. I don’t play this game.’”

“Grow the f--- up,” he added. “It’s funny. The film industry attracts psychopaths because it’s art and business and they kind of intersect.”

He added that he hadn’t been the only one to experience a run-in with LaBeouf, insisting that “everyone had moments with Shia.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for both Eastwood and LaBeouf for comment.

Speaking to Collider in January, Fury director John Hillcoat confirmed that, “There was definitely a fight” between Eastwood and LaBeouf. “It escalated to the point where they had to both be restrained. But I was very pleased to hear it didn’t go that way because I would hate to see the outcome.”

LaBeouf was sentenced in June for the Mardi Gras incident. Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

LaBeouf, 40, has regularly made headlines for his disruptive behavior. He was arrested during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, accused of attacking three men and shouting homophobic slurs. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and was sentenced to two years’ probation and alcohol rehab in June. The incident marked the fifth known time the actor had been arrested.

If LaBeouf fails to complete his rehab, he will have to spend six months in prison in New Orleans, The Guardian reported, citing the local district attorney.

LaBeouf’s attorney, Sarah Chervinsky, said her client is “looking forward to focusing on family, work, and new creative projects.” The actor shares a 4-year-old daughter with ex-wife Mia Goth.