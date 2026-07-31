Archeologists uncovered nearly 400 previously unknown ancient earthworks beneath the southwestern Amazon rainforest, revealing what is believed to be evidence of complex societies that flourished long before Spanish and Portuguese colonists arrived. The findings, published this week in the journal Nature, identified circles, squares, and other geometric formations that archeologists call geoglyphs dating from 600 B.C. to 850 A.D. using lidar, a laser-scanning technology capable of seeing under dense forest canopy. Sprawling across 1,700 square miles, the newly uncovered structures add to mounting evidence that the Amazon basin was once home to vast, densely populated societies centuries before Columbus. “This is an important and ambitious study... which reveals the remarkable scale of pre-Columbian landscape modification in southwestern Amazonia,” said José Iriarte, an archeologist at the University of Exeter who was not involved in the research. Lead author Martti Pärssinen told The New York Times that the earthworks likely hosted “festivities, political occasions, ceremonies, dance, music and also competition like ball games.” Anna Roosevelt, a professor of anthropology at the University of Illinois Chicago who was not part of the research team, told the paper, “Nobody has totally figured out” the exact purpose or meaning of the geoglyphs.
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- 1Archeologists Make Discovery That Was Buried for 2,500 Years‘REMARKABLE’Researchers made the find in the Amazon rainforest.
- 2Kim Kardashian’s Nepo Baby, 13, Cancels First Headline TourKANCELLEDThe tour was scheduled to kick off on August 5.
Shop with ScoutedThis Chef-Loved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware LinePAN APPEALFinally, non-toxic cookware that delivers Michelin-level performance—and doesn’t stick to your dinner.
- 3Actor Blasts ‘Piece of S**t’ Co-Star Who Quit Movie CALLED OUTThe star said the incident revealed the ugly side of the entertainment industry.
- 4Child Pop Star Sues Airline Over Chicken Skewer InjuryOUCH!The former singer claims her vocal cords were damaged after coughing up a wooden shard.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 5American Snorkeler Attacked by Shark in the CaribbeanREAL LIFE JAWSThe Connecticut man was celebrating his 40th wedding anniversary when the attack occurred.
- 6NFL Star Who Played in the First-Ever Super Bowl Dies at 85LEGENDARY CAREERThis Hall of Famer holds the record for the most interceptions in a single NFL game.
- 7Flying Tire Wreaks Havoc on Highway in Wild Dashcam VideoWHEELY BADIt is unclear if anyone was injured during the terrifying incident.
- 8Disturbing Details Emerge After Hiker Torn Apart by AlligatoTRAUMATICBrittany Clark died from her injuries after being mauled in Florida last month.
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
- 9Rogue AI Escapes and Goes on Hacking SpreeJUDGMENT DAYA similar incident involving another AI model was revealed just last week.
- 10Hiker, 28, Found Dead in National Park After Family’s AlarmFINAL JOURNEYThe hiker was attempting to complete a challenging long-distance hike across North America.
North West, 13, has announced that her joint tour with Molly Santana “isn’t happening anymore,” with the dates now marked as canceled on Ticketmaster’s website. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian, 45, and rapper Kanye West, 49, was set to embark on her first headlining tour alongside Santana, 21, on August 5 in Dallas. But on Thursday, West revealed on her Instagram story that the 14-day “Kimokawaii Tour” would no longer be going ahead. “I was really excited to go on tour w molly santana sadly it isn’t happening anymore but i have something special for u guys see ya soon,” she wrote. Santana also confirmed the cancellation on social media, apologizing to fans who had been looking forward to the shows. West first revealed she would be following in her father’s musical footsteps in June, announcing the North American tour was set to hit major cities. Her self-produced debut EP, N0rth4evrs, was released in May and featured six short tracks with a combined runtime of just under 12 minutes. In 2024, she became one of the youngest artists ever to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 after making her recording debut with her father’s supergroup ¥$.
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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.
Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.
According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.
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Actor Blasts ‘Piece of S**t’ Co-Star Who Quit Movie Mid-Production
Scott Eastwood is calling out a co-star who he claims abruptly walked away from a film after production was already underway. Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the 40-year-old actor said he worked with an unnamed celebrity who “got too famous for too long” and believed “the world owes them something.” “They decided after we’d already spent a bunch of money that they just didn’t want to work with this other person and didn’t want to do the job,” Eastwood recalled. When he suggested the actor should repay the money invested in the project, he said the response was: “I’m not gonna do that.” Eastwood claimed the actor simply left the project without reimbursing the financial loss. “It’s black and white. Do the right thing. Don’t be a piece of s--t. You can’t do that,” he said, calling the situation “shocking” and “unbelievable.” He added that he has seen behavior in Hollywood “that would not go in other industries” because celebrities are often treated differently. Despite his criticism, Eastwood said he still loves filmmaking and credited his father, Clint Eastwood, with instilling a strong work ethic, describing the 96-year-old Oscar winner as “a put-your-boots-on, go-to-work man.” Clint Eastwood had Scott and Kathryn with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves.
A former child pop star is suing Singapore Airlines after she allegedly suffered lasting vocal cord injuries when a wooden splinter from an in-flight chicken satay skewer lodged in her throat. According to a lawsuit filed July 24 in federal court in Los Angeles, Briohny Smyth, 44, was flying business class from Singapore to Los Angeles when part of a wooden skewer allegedly broke off as she ate her meal. The complaint, first reported by The Independent, claims she unknowingly swallowed the jagged fragment, triggering immediate pain, violent coughing, and choking. Court filings allege Smyth spent much of the flight trying to remove the object before eventually coughing up a wooden shard measuring about 1.5 inches long. The lawsuit says Smyth later sought treatment from a throat specialist, who found scarring and trauma to her vocal cords. Since the incident, she has allegedly experienced persistent throat pain, vocal fatigue, raspiness and discomfort while speaking and singing. Smyth argues she was eating the meal as intended and was not responsible for the incident. Smyth became a platinum-selling singer in Thailand at age 13 and now works as a yoga instructor in Los Angeles. She claims the injuries have harmed her career and is seeking damages for medical expenses, lost income, and emotional distress.
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
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A Connecticut man celebrating his 40th wedding anniversary in the Bahamas ended up needing 26 stitches after a shark attacked him while snorkeling last Friday. John Schweizer, 69, was swimming with Caribbean reef sharks when one of them suddenly pulled him underwater and bit his left shin. He was treated by an emergency doctor aboard the cruise ship where he was vacationing with his wife, Marcy, and their two sons. “It was so fast, so immediate that you knew it happened. No doubt about it,” Schweizer told NBC Connecticut. His son, Tom, who was snorkeling alongside him, reportedly spotted the shark before his father did and screamed for help after seeing him get bitten. “We used many, many towels and tourniquets to hold and keep the blood at bay,” Schweizer said, describing the efforts to control the bleeding after he made it back aboard the cruise ship. He received stitches on board before being transported to a hospital in Miami, Florida, where he was treated and released the following day. When Schweizer returned to his hometown of Niantic, his neighbors welcomed him back wearing shark costumes. Shark attacks in the Caribbean are extremely rare, and most encounters with sharks in the region are harmless, according to TwistTour.
Bobby Hunt, who played in the first-ever Super Bowl, has died at 85. The Kansas City Chiefs starter’s death was announced on Wednesday by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame & Museum on Facebook. “The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame mourns the passing of 2015 Inductee Bobby Hunt,” the tribute reads. Hunt was a star on both offense and defense, playing quarterback and defensive back for the Auburn University Tigers from 1959 to 1961. He was picked in the 11th round of the 1962 draft by the Dallas Texans, the same year he led his team to win the championship and received First-Team All-Pro honors. The Texans were later sold and rebranded as the Kansas City Chiefs, on which Hunt remained until his final season in 1967. The Hall of Famer is best known for his 1964 four-interception game, for which he is tied for the most interceptions in a single game in all NFL history, and for his appearance in the first-ever Super Bowl. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the post continues. There has not been a confirmed cause of death.
Dramatic footage has emerged of a loose tire slamming into the front of an SUV as it drove down a Pennsylvania highway. The video, obtained by NBC10 News and WPVI, captures the moment an out-of-control tire bounces across Interstate 76 in Philadelphia and hits the front of the gray Nissan vehicle. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near Girard Avenue. It is unclear if there were any injuries. The shocking footage was recorded by a Tesla driver, who told WPVI’s Action News that his car’s cameras caught the moment the loose tire struck the SUV behind him, as he was traveling westbound on the Schuylkill Expressway. Separate video from the same incident showed the tire bouncing by the side of the interstate, narrowly avoiding other cars, before it eventually hit the front of the SUV. State police said they were investigating where the tire came from and whether anyone was injured following the collision. Social media users describe their shock at the clip after NBC10 posted it on Instagram. “If they never braked it would’ve went straight into the windshield smh! That’s so dangerous thank god they’re ok because that def had to total the car,” one person wrote.
The horrific injuries suffered by a woman killed in an alligator attack have been revealed in an autopsy. Hiker Brittany Clark, 31, died after she was attacked by a 13-foot alligator while visiting the Little Big Econ State Forest in Florida with her boyfriend and roommate on June 28. A post-mortem on Clark’s body by Associate Medical Examiner Jenaye Mack found that the attack was so brutal that her arms were nearly completely torn off, and some of her bones were left with bite marks. Clark suffered a “near complete traumatic amputation of the left arm at the shoulder and near complete traumatic amputation of the right distal forearm.” Teeth marks were also found in her left clavicle, left scapula, and ventral left arm. The autopsy report ruled that Clark’s death was accidental and caused by “multiple blunt force injuries of the upper extremities.” Her boyfriend, Chance Allison, desperately tried to pry the crocodile from Clark’s arm during the horrific ordeal last month. Her roommate, Jayden Hernandez, told 911 that it appeared that the attack had left one of Clark’s arms “completely off” and the other “attached barely.” The gator was later identified and killed.
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Anthropic has revealed that its AI Claude model hacked into three organizations during internal testing. The company said Claude gained unauthorized access to the systems after it broke out and reached the internet from testing environments that were supposed to be isolated. The three incidents were found during a review of more than 141,000 cybersecurity evaluation runs. “Claude compromised the impacted organizations’ infrastructure using basic techniques, such as exploiting weak passwords and unauthenticated endpoints,” Anthropic said in a statement. The models involved in the testing were Claude Opus 4.7, Claude Mythos 5 and an internal research model, with the earliest incident dating back to April. The company said the models were given a “capture the flag” style task involving informing the models of a piece of secret information hidden on a different machine on the network, and seeing if they could break in and retrieve it. Anthropic said it had reached out to the three organizations affected. Rival company OpenAI announced last week that one of its autonomous AI models had escaped and compromised the infrastructure of AI startup Hugging Face during controlled testing.
A 28-year-old Australian hiker has been found dead on a remote section of the Continental Divide Trail, the rugged 3,100-mile route that traces the spine of the Rocky Mountains from Canada to Mexico. The hiker was identified as William Standish, who was discovered Wednesday near an isolated area known as the Wigwams in Teton County, Wyoming. His body was spotted by the Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) helicopter team, according to a statement posted on social media. Standish had been communicating with his family through a Garmin satellite device. On July 23, his family received a check-in without coordinates or a message. A Facebook Messenger video suggested he was in the Teton area, but no further contact was made. The family contacted park officials on Monday, who located him outside the national park area and transferred the case to TCSAR. His body was recovered Wednesday morning and transported to the Teton County Coroner’s Office. Authorities have not released further details, but officials said he likely died from a fatal fall. The Continental Divide Trail is one of the country’s most challenging long-distance hiking routes. In a statement, TCSAR sent “its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.” The Daily Beast has reached out to TCSAR for further comment.