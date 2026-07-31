Flying Tire Wreaks Havoc on Highway in Wild Dashcam Video

Dramatic footage has emerged of a loose tire slamming into the front of an SUV as it drove down a Pennsylvania highway. The video, obtained by NBC10 News and WPVI, captures the moment an out-of-control tire bounces across Interstate 76 in Philadelphia and hits the front of the gray Nissan vehicle. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near Girard Avenue. It is unclear if there were any injuries. The shocking footage was recorded by a Tesla driver, who told WPVI’s Action News that his car’s cameras caught the moment the loose tire struck the SUV behind him, as he was traveling westbound on the Schuylkill Expressway. Separate video from the same incident showed the tire bouncing by the side of the interstate, narrowly avoiding other cars, before it eventually hit the front of the SUV. State police said they were investigating where the tire came from and whether anyone was injured following the collision. Social media users describe their shock at the clip after NBC10 posted it on Instagram. “If they never braked it would’ve went straight into the windshield smh! That’s so dangerous thank god they’re ok because that def had to total the car,” one person wrote.