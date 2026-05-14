‘Daily Show’ Torches Trump’s Emotional Support CEO ‘Bachelor Party’

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper took aim at President Donald Trump’s latest overseas trip, mocking the event as an emotional support CEO “bachelor party.”

The 79-year-old president arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Several of the nation’s top CEOs, including Tesla boss Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Jensen Huang, the head of NVIDIA, joined Trump on the trip, which is the first to China by a sitting U.S. president since Trump’s 2017 visit.

'The Daily Show’ host Jordan Klepper took aim at President Donald Trump’s latest overseas trip. The Daily Show

It comes after Trump’s second-term tariff war with the superpower backfired horribly, with China-watchers warning that Xi now holds all the cards heading into the summit.

But Klepper joked on Wednesday that the trip “could not have come at a better time” for Trump.

“Things have not been going great at home,” Klepper said, before cutting to a clip of Trump talking to reporters outside the White House, where he was asked about his new $400 million ballroom.

Trump initially described the ballroom as “under budget” before reporters pointed out that the project has doubled in price from its initial $200 million budget.

Trump then fired back: “I doubled the size of it, you dumb person. Double the size! You are... you are not a smart person.”

Trump watches as members of his delegation, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang, are greeted by China’s Vice President Han Zheng upon their arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“Whoa. Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Calm down, Mr. President,” Klepper said in response to the clip. “Go to your happy place,” he added, before a picture of Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appeared on the screen. “Well, not literally,” he added. “That party is over, and your wingman is MIA.”

Trump has denied having any involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

The leaders pose outside the historic Temple of Heaven. China Pool/Getty Images

Klepper continued: “The point is, I think both Trump and us could benefit from this time apart. I mean, nothing wrong with a little break. Get some distance.

“Reset. You know what? You can take your boys with you,” he said, referring to the group of CEOs accompanying Trump on his trip.

“That’s your crew? Those are your boys? Not exactly the Rat Pack here, is it?” Klepper joked.

“That’s the kind of bachelor party that makes a stripper want to get her life back in order.”

In addition to the group of CEOs, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trade Secretary Scott Bessent joined Trump on the trip, as did Eric and Lara Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump is joined by Chinese Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu, U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue, Vice President of China Han Zheng and Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Xie Feng as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport. Alex Wong/Getty Images

U.S officials said the business leaders were tagging along because Trump wants to discuss the creation of a board of investment and a board of trade with China.

Following the first meeting between Trump and President Xi this week, Musk told reporters things had gone “wonderful,” adding that “many good things” had been achieved.

“Meetings went well,” Huang, who was invited on the trip at the last minute, said. “Mr. Xi and President Trump were incredible,” he added.