New Details of A-Listers’ Secret Wedding Revealed

Box office juggernauts Zendaya and Tom Holland celebrated their secret wedding with a private reception on Tuesday at a luxury country house estate and hotel in Holland’s native U.K.
A source confirmed gossip blog Deuxmoi’s report to People, which said the couple was joined by loved ones on the 370-acre Beaverbrook Hotel estate for the wedding celebration. “There was a very natural theme to the wedding,” the source said, noting that Holland’s three brothers were present and resided on the property for the festivities.
The site also reports that Holland’s brothers wore black tuxedos with wildflowers tucked into the jackets’ buttonholes.
Zendaya, 29, and Holland, 30, both star simultaneously in two of the summer’s currently playing blockbusters, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.
Zendaya’s stylist revealed in March that the couple had married privately, 14 months after their engagement became public. Holland confirmed they had married in June. The secrecy surrounding their nuptials resulted in widely circulated A.I.-generated photos claiming to depict their wedding. Zendaya acknowledged the fervor over the faked images on Jimmy Kimmel.
“I’m just out and about in real life, and people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’” she told the host.
“And I’m like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real!’” Even people close to her believed the photos were real, she also said, prompting more questions about which loved ones were able to attend the ceremony.
Esquire asked Holland whether he had to tell any of his own family members that the photos weren’t real in June. “No, because they were all there...That’s all you’ll get on that,” he said at the time.
Neither of the actors’ representatives returned requests for comment.