New Details of A-Listers’ Secret Wedding Revealed

Box office juggernauts Zendaya and Tom Holland celebrated their secret wedding with a private reception on Tuesday at a luxury country house estate and hotel in Holland’s native U.K.

A source confirmed gossip blog Deuxmoi’s report to People, which said the couple was joined by loved ones on the 370-acre Beaverbrook Hotel estate for the wedding celebration. “There was a very natural theme to the wedding,” the source said, noting that Holland’s three brothers were present and resided on the property for the festivities.

Tom Holland and Zendaya during "Spider-Man" photocall at Hotel de la Ville in Rome, Italy, on June 23rd, 2026. Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

The site also reports that Holland’s brothers wore black tuxedos with wildflowers tucked into the jackets’ buttonholes.

Tom Holland and Zendaya in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." YouTube/Sony

Zendaya, 29, and Holland, 30, both star simultaneously in two of the summer’s currently playing blockbusters, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.

Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Jay Maidment

Zendaya’s stylist revealed in March that the couple had married privately, 14 months after their engagement became public. Holland confirmed they had married in June. The secrecy surrounding their nuptials resulted in widely circulated A.I.-generated photos claiming to depict their wedding. Zendaya acknowledged the fervor over the faked images on Jimmy Kimmel.

Holland confirmed in a June interview that the couple had secretly married. Gotham/GC Images

“I’m just out and about in real life, and people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’” she told the host.

People reported that the actors held a secret wedding reception on Tuesday. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

“And I’m like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real!’” Even people close to her believed the photos were real, she also said, prompting more questions about which loved ones were able to attend the ceremony.

Esquire asked Holland whether he had to tell any of his own family members that the photos weren’t real in June. “No, because they were all there...That’s all you’ll get on that,” he said at the time.

Holland and Zendaya have been extremely tight-lipped about thier wedding celebrations. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

Neither of the actors’ representatives returned requests for comment.