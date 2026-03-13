Music Icon, 80, Shares Health Update in Rare Appearance

Dolly Parton is back on stage.

The legendary singer shared an update on her ongoing health struggles during her first onstage appearance in six months.

Dolly Parton returned to the stage for the first time in six months for the opening ceremony of her theme park, Dollywood. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“I’ve not been touring, as you know. I’ve had a few little health issues, and we’re taking good care of them,” Parton, 80, said in a surprise keynote address for Dollywood’s 41st anniversary on Friday. “I’ve been up to a lot.”

In September, the “Jolene” singer canceled her Las Vegas residency amid health struggles following the death of her longtime husband, Carl Dean, in March 2025.

Parton said she had been battling a kidney stone-related infection, but in November said she needed “a few procedures” due to the “health challenges.”

Since September, Parton has cancelled all of her public appearances, showing up digitally for the Oscars and BRIT Awards ceremonies. Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

Since then, Parton has backed out of numerous public events—including receiving an honorary Oscar—even previously stating that she would not attend Friday’s opening ceremony before making the surprise appearance.

“I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on,” Parton told the audience. “I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally, and physically. But all is good. It didn’t slow me down.”

Parton said she had taken the time away from the limelight to work on her self-titled Broadway musical, Dolly. She said she’s written some new songs and rewritten others. The show is scheduled for release later this year.

The country music icon also shot down any rumors that she had begun dating again, particularly with her onstage companion, Dollywood Company president Eugene Naughton, whom she joked people might confuse for her “new husband.”

“I think Carl Dean’s waiting for me. If I should show up at the pearly gates with somebody else, he would not like that,” she joked. “He’d be saying, ‘Who’s that little pisser? You leave him outside the gates.’”