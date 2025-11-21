Dolly Parton, 79, Skips Event After Revealing ‘Health Challenges’

Music icon Dolly Parton has skipped a second high-profile event this month on doctor’s orders.

The 79-year-old missed attending the IAAPA Hall of Fame induction ceremony for her theme park Dollywood, which took place on Monday in Orlando, Florida.

Parton sent a video message to be played at the event, where she referenced the health issues that saw her postpone six Vegas shows in September. The gigs were due to take place in December.

Dolly Parton performs during "Dolly: An Original Musical" fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“Well hey there, it’s Dolly,” she said in the video message for the event that celebrates amusement parks, zoos, museums and other entertainment locations. “And I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while.”

The superstar also virtually accepted an honorary Oscar for her humanitarian work at the Governors Awards which took place in California on November 16. She was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In the video, filmed at her home in Nashville, Parton said the award was a “great honor” and “a blessing of a lifetime.”

“It makes me want to dream up new ways to help lift people up. Isn’t that what we’re supposed to be here for? So from my heart to yours, I truly thank you.”

Dolly Parton accepts an Academy Honorary Award via video during the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While she has not clarified what her health issues are, Parton revealed in September that she was suffering from a kidney stone infection that was causing her “a lot of problems.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Parton’s team for comment.

The musician’s husband, Carl Dean, died in March at the age of 82. Parton will turn 80 in January.

In her message explaining the change to the Vegas dates, Parton assured fans, “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”

However, a few weeks after the Vegas shows were postponed, Parton’s sister Freida caused global panic with a Facebook post where she begged fans to pray for the musician.

Freida Parton stated that her sister “hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” before requesting fans to keep Dolly in their prayers. “And with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine.”

Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

That message prompted Dolly to post her own message a day later, which was captioned “I ain’t dead yet.”

“I know lately everybody thinks that I’m sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard,” Parton said in the proof of life video message.

The singer admitted that she “didn’t take care of myself” after her husband’s death - the couple were married for 58 years.

“So I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of,” Parton said. “So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctors said ‘We need to take care of this’ and ‘We need to take care of that’. Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things.”

The “9 to 5” singer also joked about an AI photo that surfaced online, where fellow country star Reba McEntire was with Parton on her deathbed.

Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“We both looked like we need to be buried,” she laughed.

“There’s a lot of rumors flying around, and I figured if you heard it from me, you’d know that I’m ok,” she said.

She ended the message, noting, “I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done working.”

Earlier this month, People magazine quoted a source close to the singer who said “Dolly is getting better every day. She is at home taking care of herself while many friends and family visit her.”