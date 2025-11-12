Dolly Parton Insider Gives Update on 79-Year-Old’s Health Battle

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Oscar Winners Sign AI Deal to Clone Voices
SELLING OUT
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.12.25 11:56AM EST 
Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine have agreed to separate deals that allow AI audio company ElevenLabs to create synthetic licensable versions of their voices for commercial use.
Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine have agreed to separate deals that allow an AI audio company to create licensed synthetic versions of their voices to be used commercially. ElevenLabs announced the Oscar winners’ partnerships on Nov. 11, while also launching the company’s “Iconic Voice Marketplace”—an online space designed to ethically license celebrities’ and historical figures’ voices to companies for audio projects like advertisements and narration. McConaughey, 56, has been an investor in ElevenLabs for “several years,” but will now use the company’s technology to create a Spanish audio version of his newsletter. “It’s been amazing to see the growth from those early days to where the company, and the technology, is now‚” McConaughey said. McConaughey’s voice will not immediately be on the marketplace, but Caine’s will. “For years, I’ve lent my voice to stories that moved people—tales of courage, of wit, of the human spirit. Now, I’m helping others find theirs,” Caine, 92, said. The marketplace will also offer the voices of late stars, like John Wayne, Rock Hudson, and Judy Garland, and living icons, like Liza Minnelli and Art Garfunkel. Historical figures, like Amelia Earhart, Mark Twain, Babe Ruth, J Robert Oppenheimer, Maya Angelou and Alan Turing, will also be available for licensing.

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Elton John Throws Backstage Tantrum at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
‘MY PLANE IS WAITING’
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.12.25 11:21AM EST 
Elton John
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sir Elton John reportedly threw a fit backstage at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday. The “Tiny Dancer” singer, 78, was upset at the ceremony’s organizers for taking too long, and yelled things like “What the hell is wrong with you? Nobody knows what they’re doing!” sources told Page Six. While waiting to perform a tribute rendition of “God Only Knows” to honor the late Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson, Page Six said that John shouted “My plane is waiting!” It’s not the first time John has melted down over a performance. In 2000, Tina Turner revealed during an interview on 60 Minutes that the “Bennie and the Jets” singer had “went into a rage” when Turner tried to teach him to play “Proud Mary” during a rehearsal for VH1’s Divas Live ‘99. “The mistake is you don’t show Elton John how to play his piano,” Turner explained during the interview. The Daily Beast has reached out to John’s team for comment.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Holiday Shopping Season Has Begun—Get Up to 49% Off Personalized Jewelry With Groupon
‘TIS THE SEASON
AD BY Groupon
Published 11.12.25 12:00AM EST 
Groupon
Groupon

It’s that time of year again. Gifting season is here, which means it’s time to start hunting for that perfect present. To assist with the search, Groupon has curated discounts on jewelry pieces that have a variety of customization options. Whether you’re celebrating a spouse, child, or furry friend—these necklace and bracelet options from Becca Prado can be personalized to make a truly unique gift. You can choose gold, silver, or rose gold finishes and add a birthstone or monogram that’s specific to your loved one.

Groupon’s key period for gifting deals is in November, and that carries through for last-minute gifting in December. Right now, you can get up to 49% off on three styles with over six unique base options each.

Custom Monogram Jewelry
Up to 46% off
Buy At Groupon$40

Monogram jewelry offers a personalized experience with unique name, initial, and monogram necklaces or bracelets crafted from premium gold or silver.

Custom Pet Jewelry
Up to 47% off
Buy At Groupon$33

Pet jewelry features unique paw-print necklaces and pet-name pieces that capture the love felt for four-legged family members.

Custom Birthstone Jewelry
Up to 49% off
Buy At Groupon$40

Birthstone jewelry tells a unique story about the wearer, with personalized stones to celebrate their special day.

Knock out a special gift early and take advantage of the great discounts you’ll only find on Groupon.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Bob Ross Paintings Fetch Eye-Watering Amount at Auction
THE JOY OF PAINTING
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.12.25 12:02PM EST 
TV painting instructor and artist Bob Ross.
TV painting instructor and artist Bob Ross. Acey Harper/Getty Images

Three paintings by beloved TV artist Bob Ross sold for a combined $600,000 at an auction on Tuesday, as part of an effort to raise funds for public broadcasting following the Trump administration’s funding cuts. The top seller was “Winter’s Peace,” a serene snowscape Ross completed during a 1993 episode of “The Joy of Painting,” which sold for $318,000 to a phone bidder. It was followed by “Home in the Valley,” which sold for $229,100, and “Cliffside,” which went for $114,800. All three pieces soared past their pre-auction estimates, which had topped out at around $50,000. The auctions are the first in what is expected to be the largest release of Ross’ original work, with around 30 paintings set to go under the hammer over the coming months, in an effort to fill a $1.1 billion void left by the elimination of public television funding earlier this year. Ross, known for his distinctive hairstyle and calm, encouraging demeanor, hosted The Joy of Painting on PBS for 11 years until his death from cancer at age 52 in 1995. The artist has only become more popular in the years since his death, with the Joy of Painting experiencing a huge surge in popularity during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4

Dolly Parton Insider Gives Update on 79-Year-Old’s Health Battle

ON THE MEND
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.12.25 10:51AM EST 
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 19: Dolly Parton attends the opening of Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum's new exhibit 'Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker' at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dolly Parton is on the road to recovery after having to postpone her Las Vegas residency over “health challenges.” “Dolly is getting better every day,” a source close to Parton told People. “She is at home taking care of herself while many friends and family visit her.” The source even noted that “in true Dolly spirit, she has already started decorating for the holidays—her favorite time of year.” In September, Parton, 79, had a kidney stone-related infection, which forced her to cancel a trip to Dollywood. She also had to skip the Governors Awards, announcing at the time that she “must have a few procedures.” That same month, she announced she would be postponing her December residency to September 2026. Fans began to panic after Freida Parton, Dolly’s sister, asked the public to pray for her sister. But the beloved country singer cleared the air in October, explaining via video that she “let a lot of things go” that she “should’ve been taking care of” while caring for her sick husband, Carl Dean, who died in March. Parton explained her medical challenges were “nothing major” and she wasn’t dying, but she did need to “cancel some things” so she could “be closer to home.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Get a Gift For Them and You With This BOGO 60% Off Deal on Trendy, Chic Pieces
DOUBLE THE DRIP
AD BY Princess Polly
Published 11.12.25 12:00AM EST 
Model wearing Princess Polly Nellie Mini Dress in brown polka dot pattern with gold jewelry, close-up shot highlighting neckline and accessories.
Princess Polly

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, you can’t go wrong with a wardrobe refresh this holiday season. Princess Polly has all the on-trend and quality styles anyone will want to wear on repeat. As a special treat, Princess Polly is starting Black Friday early with a Buy One, Get One 60% off deal. Just use the code BFVIP60 at checkout to snag the savings.

Harmony Balloon Sleeve Knit Sweater Beige
Buy At Princess Polly$60

Free Shipping

Stay warm and stylish at the office or a night out on the town with this oversized balloon-sleeve sweater. It features cuffed drop shoulders and a classic crew neckline. Try pairing it with black boots, your favorite rings, and a sleek black bag for an effortless chic look.

Nellie Mini Dress Brown Polka Dot
Buy At Princess Polly$65

Free Shipping

Polka dots are making a comeback! Step into the trend with this tie-back mini dress that flatters every curve with its v-neck and sleeveless design. Add chunky jewelry and western boots for a cool western vibe.

Sawyer Knee High Boots Black
Buy At Princess Polly$89

Free Shipping

Comfy and cute? Yes, it’s possible. These knee-high faux leather boots have reviewers raving about their comfort, all while serving a striking silhouette with their square toe and block heel.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Olympian Reveals Her Medals Were Stolen While She Cared for Sick Mom
DESPERATE PLEA
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.12.25 10:53AM EST 
Surya Bonaly from France in 1999.
Surya Bonaly from France in 1999. Dimitri Iundt/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

A former Olympic figure skater who is battling breast cancer has begged the public to be on the lookout for her medals after they were stolen from her Las Vegas home while she was away caring for her sick mother. Surya Bonaly, 51, headed to Minnesota for a week to take care of her mother, who is also battling multiple forms of cancer. But when she returned, security footage showed her home had been completely ransacked in an organized raid, with the perpetrators returning each day to shatter windows, pull down cameras, and cut the WiFi, disabling her security app. A delivery vest worn by the thief was later found abandoned on a street one block away from her home. “I realized that my medals were gone,” the French-born skater said. “European champion or world champion, junior, everything—any medals that I had with my skating.” Bonaly won five European and nine French championships throughout her career, with each medal representing a significant milestone in her life. “I was there when the president of my French country gave me that as a present,” she said of one medal. “So it’s a big honor.” Police are investigating the break-in, and Bonaly has implored any pawn shops in the area to sound the alarm if the medals turn up. “Little reminder to Vegas residents or Pawn Shops, if you ever see some foreign gold and silver medals for sales, Please Please call the Police immediately,” she said.

Read it at Fox5 Vegas

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Senior Royal Crashes ‘Dancing With The Stars’
STAR POWER
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 11.12.25 8:24AM EST 
Published 11.12.25 8:15AM EST 
william
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 05: Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly in Pier Maua during day three of his visit to Brazil on November 05, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Earthshot Prize celebrates and supports those who are finding solutions to the world's most pressing environmental issues. (Photo by Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images) Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images

Prince William crash-called into Dancing with the Stars with a 30-second pep talk to Robert Irwin, the 21-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin and an ambassador for the royal’s environmental initiative, Earthshot. William’s cameo message was screened just before Irwin and pro partner Witney Carson floated through a Foxtrot (that scored perfect 10s). William joked, “We’re missing you, Robert. Whilst your ‘twinkletoes’ are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.” The cameo, filmed ahead of last week’s Earthshot Awards in Rio, was the final act of year five of Earthshot, which doubled down on celebrity. Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes performed; Tom Cruise appeared by video, called William a “dear friend,” and thanked finalists for proving what happens “when commitment meets purpose.” Earthshot is due to run for a 10-year cycle, awarding five £1 million ($1.3m) prizes annually across clean air, oceans, waste, climate, and nature. William has sought to maintain momentum for the prize despite cacophonous palace noise (hello, Uncle Andrew) threatening to drown out the message.

Read it at The Royalist

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Chess Champ’s Cheating Claims Against Late Rival Backfire
THE RUSSIAN DEFENSE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.12.25 5:34AM EST 
Vladimir Kramnik attends the opening press conference during the World Chess Tournament
Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for World Chess

A former chess world champion has had a complaint filed against him by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) amid a twisting saga of cheating allegations and death. Russian Vladimir Kramnik, 50, is accused of levelling unproven claims of unfair play against a host of players. Among them is late California grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, who died last month at the age of 29 under unspecified circumstances. At the center of FIDE’s claims is “the insulting of an individual’s dignity.” The case was referred to its Ethics and Disciplinary Commission, citing a “pattern of conduct over roughly two years.” The Associated Press reports how, in a livestream shortly before his death, Naroditsky had spoken of the pain Kramnik’s accusations had caused. “Ever since the Kramnik stuff, I feel like if I start doing well, people assume the worst of intentions,” he said. “The issue is just the lingering effect of it.” Kramnik was a world chess champion from 2000 to 2007. The Daily Beast has contacted Kramnik, who previously stated, “I have not bullied Daniel Naroditsky, nor ever made personal insults towards him.”

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Guests Left Stranded as Marriott-Backed Hotel Chain Collapses
HOTE-HELL
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.12.25 9:21AM EST 
Marriott
picture alliance/Getty Images

Hotel guests around the world have been turfed out onto the street after a Marriott-affiliated chain they were staying with went bust. Sonder’s liquidation accelerated at lightning speed after its 2024 partnership with Marriott failed. According to the Daily Mail, people were evicted from its hotels globally in the middle of their stays. Reports also suggest some people returned to their rooms to find their belongings put into bags and removed from the rooms. The chain had been a rival to Airbnb, offering apartment stays and high-end hotel breaks. It had once been valued at over $1 billion and was rebranded as Sonder by Marriott Bonvoy. However, the union didn’t go as planned, and snared by technical problems, revenue plummeted. Interim CEO Janice Sears said, “We are devastated to reach a point where liquidation is the only viable path forward.” The Mail reports one disgruntled customer wrote in a post on TikTok, “Trying to maintain my composure while dragging my luggage down the street after Marriott Hotels & Sonder Hotels broke up with each other on a random Sunday and told us to get the f--- out of the hotel room we had booked for another three nights in Montreal.”

@minjunandkevin

We got kicked out of our hotel reservation at Sonders in New York City that we booked through Marriott 😭 @@Marriott Bonvoy@@Sonder @Minjun and Kevin | Travel #marriott#sonders#hotel#nyc

♬ original sound - Minjun and Kevin | Travel
Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Womanizer’s New Dual Stimulator Promises Next-Level Blended Orgasms
DOUBLE THE PLEASURE
Scouted Staff
Updated 10.23.25 4:07PM EDT 
Published 10.23.25 4:04PM EDT 
Womanizer Next Duo
Womanizer.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a way to level up cuffing season this fall, consider your search over. Womanizer’s new Next Duo is here to heat things up—whether you’re flying solo or spending the season with your S.O.

The dual stimulator features the brand’s next-gen 3D Pleasure Air technology combined with deep G-spot vibrations, all engineered to deliver blended orgasms (that’s clitoral and vaginal stimulation happening at the same time). “Blended orgasms are unique because they activate different nerve pathways simultaneously,” explains Elisabeth Neumann, Sexologist and Head of User Research at Womanizer. “The outer clitoris and the vagina send signals through partly separate pleasure routes to the brain. This parallel activation leads to overlapping but distinct patterns of arousal. Many people describe the resulting sensations as deeper, longer-lasting, and more full-body than those from single-point stimulation.”

Womanizer Next Duo Dual Stimulator
See At Womanizer

Womanizer is calling the Next Duo its most innovative product yet—and testers agree. In trials, 97 percent of participants said they were more likely to reach a blended orgasm with the Next Duo than with any other toy. Even better, 91 percent reported feeling happier, more relaxed, and less stressed afterward.

Considering that some studies show orgasms release endorphins and lower cortisol, think of this as your new go-to for pleasure and stress relief. After all, fall and winter are the perfect time to invest in your sexual wellness routine—and the Next Duo might just become the highlight of cuffing season.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Texas Whooping Cough Cases Rocket as Vaccination Rates Plunge
SICK NOTES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.12.25 7:15AM EST 
Bonn, Germany - February 19: In this photo illustration a child was getting a vaccination on February 19, 2021 in Bonn, Germany. (Photo by Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images)
Bonn, Germany - February 19: In this photo illustration a child was getting a vaccination on February 19, 2021 in Bonn, Germany. (Photo by Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images) Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images

Children in Texas are becoming infected with whooping cough at an alarmingly high rate, coinciding with a noticeable decline in childhood vaccinations across the Lone Star State. A health alert issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services revealed that more than 3,500 cases of the contagion, also known as pertussis, had been recorded so far this year. That is roughly four times the number recorded at the same time last year. Around 85 percent of those infected are children, the department revealed, pointing to a decline in vaccination levels as a reason for the surge. “We’re seeing more pertussis cases now than we have in over a decade, and it’s not just numbers on a chart,” said Janeana White of the Texas Medical Association. “It’s real kids, real families, and preventable loss.” CDC data shows 92.1 percent of kindergarteners were vaccinated against whooping cough in the past year, compared to 95 percent before the pandemic. A similar spike was noticed in Florida earlier this year, as cases of whooping cough also began to surge following a downtick in vaccination rates.

Read it at ABC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
White House Usher Shares Creepy Lincoln Bedroom Ghost Story
HAUNTED (WHITE) HOUSE?
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 11.12.25 5:29AM EST 
The 16th American president, Abraham Lincoln (1809 - 1865), sitting and leafing through documents, Washington, D.C.
The 16th American president, Abraham Lincoln (1809 - 1865), sitting and leafing through documents, Washington, D.C. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A long-serving White House usher has shared a ghastly ghost story involving Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States. Gary Walters, who served a string of presidents from Richard Nixon to George W. Bush as first a member of the Secret Service detail and then a White House usher, is releasing a book called White House Memories next month. In an interview with Politico, Walters discussed the iconic Lincoln Bedroom, a second-floor room given that name in 1945 after President Harry S. Truman directed that Lincoln-era furnishings be assembled there. When asked if the Lincoln Bedroom was haunted, Walters insisted many staff “swore up and down” that it was. “I had one young man who had been there for many years, and he was asked one evening by the curator’s office to retrieve a piece of furniture,” Walters said. “When he went into the room, he thought he heard something, and as he walked in the door, he said the rocking chair in the corner was moving. He swears that President Abraham Lincoln was there.” Lincoln was assassinated in 1865. The room had another unexpected presence earlier this year when Elon Musk revealed Donald Trump had let him sleep in the prestigious bedroom “more than once.” The historic room has also fallen victim to Trump’s goldfinger renovations this year, with the president overhauling the adjoining bathroom to his liking. Walters was appointed chief usher, in charge of household staff and operations, by Ronald Reagan in 1986 and served in that role for 21 years before retiring in 2007.

The White House, interiors- President Lincoln's Bedroom in 1952.
The Lincoln Bedroom in 1952. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive
Read it at Politico

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now