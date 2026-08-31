Dolly Parton Estate Reveals Why She Rejected Public Memorial

Dolly Parton’s estate will throw two weekend-long festivals in lieu of a public memorial.

“We are not discouraging people from celebrating Dolly in the ways they choose,” Danny Nozell, Parton’s longtime business partner, said. “However, as far as a traditional memorial goes, that is not something Dolly wanted. So, instead, it feels more appropriate for us to take a beat, let all the tributes that immediately make sense occur naturally, and then, see through this festival-style concept that was truly dreamed up by Dolly.”

Flowers and other items in memory of Dolly Parton are left at the entry gate of Parton’s home following the passing of the country music icon, who died aged 80, in Brentwood, Tennessee, U.S., August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Seth Herald Seth Herald/REUTERS

Before her death, Parton planned the festival on a smaller scale as her 80th birthday celebration last year, but stepped back because of health concerns. Nozelle said turning the missed birthday into a celebration of Parton’s life fits into his “What would Dolly do” philosophy. “DollyFest: The Celebration of a Lifetime” will take place in Nashville and London in 2027.

“What was originally planned as a multi-artist event for January 2026 in Nashville and intended to feature Parton as performer and host will now morph into a global double-day, double-weekend, double-continent party of a lifetime,” the festival’s announcement reads.

Parton’s funeral, which occurred on August 28, was a small, private event with family. Parton’s niece Lainey confirmed details after the funeral on Instagram.

Dolly Parton’s niece Lainey posted a tribute to her aunt on Instagram after Parton’s funeral. Instagram/@thelaineyparton

“This is a really hard post for me to make,” her caption began. “I wanted to wait until after my granny was laid to rest yesterday before I tried to put any of this into words. From the time I was little, my granny always had a way of making me feel like I was enough. She never made my dreams feel too big or made me feel like I couldn’t do something. She believed in me before I even knew how to believe in myself.”