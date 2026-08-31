Dolly Parton’s Sister Shares Heartbreaking Message After Funeral

Freida Parton has broken her silence on her sister Dolly’s death, sharing a poignant and heartbreaking message about the late country legend.

Freida, 69, shared a long tribute to Dolly, who died last week at 80 after a short battle with cancer.

The legendary singer’s younger sister began by saying, “Thank you all for bearing with me as I mourn the death of my big sister.”

“I know to the entire world, she was a superstar, but to me, she was my Dolly Momma. She was the sister who would climb into bed with me when I was little because we were both afraid of the dark,” she wrote on Facebook. “She was the woman who stepped up and became my Momma, raising me from ages 13 to 18. She was the one who tried to convince me to wear her wigs at my shows in Dollywood (sorry, sister, but I definitely didn’t listen to you on that one).”

Stella Parton, Freida Parton, and Dolly Parton at Bearsville Studios in North Hollywood, California, for the recording of Freida Parton’s self-titled album, 'Freida Parton,’ on January 15, 1981. Ron Galella/Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Freida said that she and Dolly had their “share of arguments and disagreements throughout the years” but “even through all the highs and lows, and all the laughter and tears, I never stopped loving her.”

Freida ended her message with an emotional plea, asking fans and followers to support Parton’s family and offer prayers as they grieve. “I asked you all months ago to pray for Dolly, but now I’m going to ask you to please pray for me and my entire family as we navigate this insurmountable loss,” she said. “There will never be anyone who can replace her in our hearts, and I know she holds a special place in many of yours as well.”

Flowers and other items in memory of Dolly Parton are left at the entry gate of Parton’s home following the passing of the country music icon, who died aged 80, in Brentwood, Tennessee, U.S., August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Seth Herald Seth Herald/REUTERS

“I know she would want me to keep going, keep smiling, and keep sharing the love she gave so freely with others. That is what I’m going to try to do, even on the days when it feels impossible,” Freida wrote on Saturday.

Dolly’s sister concluded by saying she is working on “something very special for all of you in her honor.” “It’s my way of keeping a little piece of my Dolly Momma with me, while sharing her with all of you who loved her, too,” she added.

Dolly’s representatives and family announced her death on Tuesday, praising “a rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see.”

“Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family,” the family’s official statement added.

Dolly’s nephew Bryan Seaver confirmed the news and her final request in a video message.

“Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton, because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest,” he said.

Parton died after experiencing various health issues and following a brief battle with cancer. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Dolly’s sister Stella, 77, also mourned the loss in a Facebook post last week, writing, “My big sister Dolly got her wings this past Tuesday. If anyone gets to heaven I’m sure she made it right on time. I know she’s showing out big time, in all her sparkles and shine.”

“That was my sister’s way.”

Freida’s daughter, Jada Star, performed a tribute to her aunt at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday, performing “The Orchard.” The aunt-and-niece duo had previously sung the piece together in 2024. “I have been asked to sing my song ‘The Orchard’ tonight as part of the Grand Ole Opry’s tribute to my incredible aunt, Dolly Parton,” she shared on Instagram. “I am walking around in a fog of sadness, like all of you have.💔 I do not take this honor lightly.”