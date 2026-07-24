Emmy Winner Spills ‘Top Secret’ Details About Taylor Swift Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce entertained their star-studded guest list with what sounded a lot like carnival games, according to Kelce’s former co-star.

Niecy Nash-Betts, the Emmy-winning actress who starred alongside Kelce for his first major acting role in Ryan Murphy’s FX series Grotesquerie, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and spilled wedding details with guest co-host Colman Domingo.

“It seemed like everybody I know was at a wedding, a very important wedding,” Domingo told the actress, “I even saw you online because you didn’t even tell me!”

Nash-Betts explained, “OK, listen, because you know you’re under embargo. It was a top secret. You couldn’t tell anybody.”

Now that it was over, however, she was willing to share more about what it was like. Swift tied the knot with the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end on July 3, in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

Swift and Kelce married on July 3. Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

“Oh, it was so good,” Nash-Betts recalled, “I can tell you now.”

“I’m sure you guys heard by now that Adam Sandler officiated. And I didn’t know what he was going to have on,” she joked of the actor’s consistently laidback attire, no matter the event. She added, “For Adam, he looked decent” at the wedding.

As for what guests did at the reportedly lavish event, she revealed, “They had a lot of games. You could play a game, and then when you get a ticket for the game you play, you put it in a bucket and figure out if you can win the prizes that they gave away at the end. So, that part was lovely.”

Niecy Nash-Betts won her first Emmy Award for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Monica Schipper/WireImage

According to People, prizes at Swift and Kelce’s carnival-style reception included designer handbags and even a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle—the same make and model the athlete drove in with Swift following her first visit to a Chiefs game.

Nash-Betts starred alongside Kelce in the FX series "Grotesquerie." FX/YouTube

“I don’t think I’m speaking out of school because y’all have seen it all online now,” Bash-Betts continued on Thursday, “But at the time, you know, you had to zip the lip…They took your phone. They put it in a glass case. It was crazy.”