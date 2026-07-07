Taylor Swift Guest Accused of Ultimate Wedding Faux Pas

“Eras Tour” dancer Tori Evans is receiving backlash for wearing a seemingly white silk dress to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s mega-wedding.

Evans posted a video of herself and her husband getting ready at the Soho Grand Hotel in New York for the star-studded nuptials held at Madison Square Garden. The get-ready-with-me video was captioned appropriately with a Swift love song title: “So it’s going to be forever…🥂🍾.”

Tori Evans and her husband's outfits to the A-List wedding. Instagram/@teetime23

But comments quickly called out the dancer for wearing white to a wedding–the ultimate no-no for guests. “You wore WHITE????” wrote one user. “Love the style but white? Eek!” said another. “Too close to white babe 😬,” yet another added.

“Noooo!! Not pink that looks like white!!! It’s our girl’s day!!!” one user informed Evans. Dozens of others followed suit, suggesting that the 33-year-old dancer made an inappropriate sartorial choice.

Shaw ended up leaping to his wife’s defense. “DRESS IS PINK CHAMPAGNE color for everyone that doesn’t understand lighting 😂,” he wrote.

Tori Evans's dress sparked backlash on Instagram. Instagram/@teetime23

Others echoed Shaw’s defense. “Your dress is beautiful! Forget all those haters because they have nothing better to do then[sic] find a reason to hurt people. You and your husband look amazing,” one wrote. “Hey so you look GORG idc what color the dress is you are STUNNING!” said another.

A screen displays a message referencing singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce outside Madison Square Garden. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

Evans performed at Swift’s “Eras Tour” but has a host of other credits under her belt, including performances alongside stars Beyoncé, Cardi B, The Weeknd, Gwen Stefani, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Hudson, Pitbull, Tyga, and Bad Bunny.

Swift’s wedding attire is yet to be seen. The billionaire musician and 14-time Grammy winner was confirmed to have worn custom Christian Dior Haute Couture. Kelce did the same. According to a statement from the star’s representatives, the outfits were created at Dior’s ateliers in Paris.

Swift topped off her look with Cartier jewelry. Both she and Kelce wore custom Christian Louboutin shoes.

Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs got married at a 1,000-person wedding on Friday. Jason Miller/Getty Images

The look remains a tightly-kept secret, and Dior’s Jonathan Anderson refused to divulge any details at the brand’s couture show in Paris on Monday. “I can’t tell you anything about it,” the 41-year-old designer said to The Times. “It will all come out in due course. It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends. It’s an emotional thing doing someone’s wedding dress.”

Swift and Kelce, both 36, were wed on Friday, in a starry ceremony with performances by Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, officiated by Adam Sandler, and attended by a slew of stars.