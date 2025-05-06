The internet fell for a Katy Perry AI-generated Met Gala photo. Again.

The pop star recently began the first leg of her “Lifetimes Tour,” so she couldn’t be at the biggest night in fashion. But thanks to AI, she rocked up to the event in a sleek black dress—a look that Perry fans instantly dubbed “iconic.”

Omg Katy Perry stuns at met gala pic.twitter.com/oFBh4pLjvS — pop_insider 🤍🖤 (@PInsider_) May 5, 2025

“MY GIRL IS EATING HARD,” one fan wrote on X.

“The best look of the night, I fear,” another Perry fan declared.

Except, it’s a deepfake, we fear.

The photo of Perry on the carpet was created by AI, then posted online, and quickly went viral, recirculated by hordes of people who believed it was real.

Hilariously, this is not the first time people fell for an AI-generated photo of Perry attending the Met Gala. Last year, a photo blew up online of the singer attending the event in a gravity-defying floral ballgown. The look was so on point that even Perry’s own mother fell for the photo, texting her daughter: “Ha Feather! Didn’t know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol.”

Of course, Perry instantly let her Mom know the truth, replying: “lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!”

Thankfully, Perry’s Mom didn’t fall for the same deepfake trick this year; however, others weren’t quite as lucky. As the saying goes, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

And the internet? Well, it’s feeling pretty ashamed right now.

I have fallen for the AI Katy Perry met gala look 2 years in a row. Im socially tired. pic.twitter.com/dkcLj1myiR — nic (@cheezbloxk) May 6, 2025

Fell for the Katy Perry AI Met Gala photo/psyop pic.twitter.com/tJlZh3Ly2W — jon (@prasejeebus) May 6, 2025

What’s SO scary about this Ai Katy Perry is that there were 5 different angles of this dress and a sketch!! And the same camera men in the background! We’re doomed 🤦‍♂️ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/WMyvSN76uv — Glenn (@Glenn_Weisinger) May 6, 2025

I just found out the Katy Perry met look was ai….no wayyy I fell for ai 😐😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/JgsIhOoDQ3 — Joyce🧚🏾‍♀️ (@Joycesburnerrr) May 6, 2025

The fans who eventually caught onto the deepfake began to post side-by-side photos of AI Perry, joking that the singer “serves every time.”

After the image went viral, Perry posted on her Instagram to let everyone know that she was in Houston for her tour, so she couldn’t make the Gala.

“P.s. this year I was actually with my mom so she’s safe from the bots but I’m praying for the rest of y’all,” she added.

For those who got fooled again, don’t blame yourselves. Instead, blame Chat GPT! it’ the source of all our woes.