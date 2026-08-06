Jimmy Fallon Reveals Why Trump Wants a ‘Melania’ Movie Flop Sequel

Jimmy Fallon exposed the one reason President Donald Trump might want a follow-up to Amazon’s Melania documentary.

“Well, guys, after releasing the movie ‘Melania’ earlier this year, Amazon is now working on a new docu-series about the first lady,” began Fallon on Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show.

“Yeah, they’ve got to keep making shows about Melania, so Trump isn’t lying when he says, ‘I just saw Melania.’”

Fallon’s theory is not unfounded—the first lady’s absence from the White House has been the talk of the town since Trump first became president. Nine years later, Melania is still rarely seen at her husband’s official residence.

It has been confirmed that Donald Trump and Melania sleep in separate bedrooms in the White House. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

The 59-year-old first lady is said to spend most of her time at Trump Tower in New York. “Trump and his wife barely speak,” Michael Wolff wrote in his Substack last month. “There is hardly even the pretense that she lives in the White House.” Wolff said the presidential pair live “parallel lives.”

Melania continues to chronicle her life as first lady, with the help of Amazon.

"Melania" bombed at the box office. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

In January, Amazon MGM released the $75-million eponymous documentary about the first lady, which pulled in just under $17 million at the global box office. Despite the monetary flop, a series of controversies, and abysmal reviews, more Melania content is forthcoming.

Melania’s senior adviser, Marc Beckman, announced on Tuesday that the first lady will star in a new Amazon Prime docuseries that will release later this year. Beckman told Real America’s Voice that the project is a “completely different look at her world” than the documentary, which was directed by Brett Ratner.

The premiere for Melania's movie was held at the Kennedy Center. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“We open the window, a little bit, into her private life, her marriage, her family,” Beckman said. “We open a little deeper into her career, as well as her philanthropy, but with the docuseries, it’s a little bit different. It’s shot different. It’s a different story. It’s a full new experience for the viewers.”

The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon said the “terrible” film contains “a level of insipid propaganda that almost resists review; it’s so expected and utterly pointless.”