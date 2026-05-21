Colbert Spots Trump’s ‘Pretty Weird’ Melania Comment

Stephen Colbert thought the president’s latest boasts about his wife, Melania Trump, were “pretty weird.”

The late-night host pointed out President Donald Trump’s remarks at the annual Congressional Picnic, held on the South Lawn of the White House on May 19. During his speech, Trump complimented his wife while also questioning his own star power.

“We’re truly blessed to have such a first lady. She’s been so popular,” the 79-year-old president said.

“She did a movie, it became number one. She then went to streaming, it became number one,” he continued. “And I say there’s only room, remember this, for one star in a family, so I better get rid of that.”

“That’s not, that’s not so good,” he said.

Melania, 56, was seen smiling and laughing continuously as her husband spoke. Colbert, meanwhile, was not as impressed.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump during the Congressional Picnic at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee

“It was a pretty weird thing to say to your wife, but at least he’s finally got a use for that greeting card,” said the CBS host, 62.

“Roses are red. I love a Gardinia. Time for you to go back to Slovenia,” he quipped, reading from a mock card.

Trump continued praising his wife at the event, saying, “She’s been amazing, and people love her.”

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand close to each other during the Congressional Picnic at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee

The president referenced his wife’s Amazon-MGM documentary, Melania, which premiered globally on January 30. The film was brutally review-bombed online before its release and was mired in controversy in the months that followed.

The documentary was directed by disgraced Hollywood filmmaker Brett Ratner; the crew publicly admitted that they hoped the film would flop; ticket sales were rumored to be bolstered by forced bulk buying.

Despite negative reviews, Melania scored the biggest box-office opening of any non-musical documentary in more than a decade. But its hefty price tag raised eyebrows.

Just this week, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was cornered about whether the multimillion-dollar movie was a “bribe” to the Trump administration.

He said claims the movie was a way of “buying influence” with the Trump administration were “just not correct,” however, he conceded, “I can see why people say this.”