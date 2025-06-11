Liam Payne fans are emotionally reacting to a first look at the late singer’s final project.

The 31-year-old One Direction alum Liam Payne tragically passed away in October after falling from a hotel balcony. Fans are celebrating one last opportunity to see him at work, as a guest judge in a new singing competition.

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Building the Band, a new reality series where aspiring singers compete to form the ultimate music group—not just in talent and style, but in chemistry. The twist? The group members can’t see each other until their final performance. Contestants must choose bandmates based on voice alone.

It’s sort of like the music version of Love is Blind, a show where contestants date, fall in love, and get engaged without seeing each other. Theoretically, this prevents people from choosing a romantic partner based solely on their looks—a strategy that Building the Band is borrowing from.

“People could say, ‘Oh, I don’t want a plus-size girl in my group,’ and then they will miss out on the fact that I’m a great singer,” one contestant says in the trailer, explaining her decision to go on the show.

AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys is hosting the show, with Nicole Scherzinger, former Pussycat Dolls member and recent Tony-award winning actress for her role in Sunset Boulevard, acting as both a judge and mentor. Payne appears in the series as a guest judge, alongside fellow pop icon Kelly Rowland.

Netflix originally announced Payne’s involvement in August 2024, just two months before his fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. After his death, the streaming platform consulted with his family, who ultimately gave producers permission to use Payne’s footage in the show.

“Liam Payne’s family reviewed the series and is supportive of his inclusion,” Netflix said in a statement.

Although the singer’s fans are still mourning his death, many are looking forward to watching Building the Band.

Less than a month to go before we get to see Liam's last project. 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/OgF9Vv402F — Remembering Liam Payne (@updatingljp) June 11, 2025

Oh Liam, this place has not been the same since they took you away from us. It will be nice to see the kind and lovable man that you are again, but it's also going to be so very sad. Miss you always💔🕊️🪽 #LiamPayne pic.twitter.com/DzSiTUnFhH — Missy FITF 🎶💙 (@MissyandDixie) June 11, 2025

And it breaks my heart that he’s not here to see something he worked so hard on. Life sucks 💔 #JusticeForLiamPayne https://t.co/TPm5mjACUu — Ashleigh hopes to reunite with Louis ×͜×²⁸ 🖕🏼🎞️ (@louistsass28) June 11, 2025