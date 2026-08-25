8-Time Oscar Nominee, 79, Fires Back at Attack on Co-Star

Glenn Close went to bat for her co-star and friend, Kim Kardashian, on social media after a fan posted a hateful comment.

Close, 79, and Kardashian, 45, star together in Ryan Murphy’s legal drama, All’s Fair, which is in the midst of production for its second season. Close celebrated Kardashian bringing her new beau, F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, to set.

“Sir Lewis came by our ALL’S FAIR location. I LOVED meeting him. What a sweet, classy gentleman he is. Thank you, Kim, from bringing him by. ❤️," wrote Close.

In response, a follower wrote to Close, “Sorry you have to deal with her.”

The eight-time Oscar nominee immediately gave the user a piece of her mind.

“You know what...whatever your opinion of Kim is, I want you to know she is a KIND, funny, steady, smart powerhouse of a woman and mother. She is my friend,” she wrote about the reality star.

Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor and Kim Kardashian attend the World Premiere of Hulu's "All's Fair" at DGA Theater Complex on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Close and Kardashian, along with the rest of the All’s Fair cast, have chronicled their time on set and subsequently burgeoning friendships. Kardashian commented a heart on Close’s Instagram photo of herself and Hamilton.

Last year, Kardashian revealed that she held a watch party of Close’s Fatal Attraction for the main cast, which includes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, and Sarah Paulson.

“We had a little sleepover,” Kardashian said on The View, adding that “Glenn was really wasted.”

“She was spilling every tea!” said the star.

Glenn Close jumped to defend Kim Kardashian. Edward Berthelot/WireImage

Niecy Nash, Glenn Close, and Kim Kardashian on the series. Ser Baffo/Disney

Despite being renewed for a second season, All’s Fair was widely panned by critics. On review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the Hulu series holds a 6 percent approval rating, with The Telegraph critic calling it a “crime against television.”

The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon said the show “should be studied”: “There’s a level of badness to the show that is so astonishing that it feels almost invigorating to watch, a full-body reaction of disbelief that is so intense it’s possibly electric,” he wrote.

Nash-Betts told the Daily Beast’s Obsessed: The Podcast host Matt Wilstein that the cast knows “critics hated the show,” saying, “Anything that they could pick apart, they did.”

The show nonetheless developed a cult following and became Hulu’s biggest original scripted series premiere in three years, according to Variety.