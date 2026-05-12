How ‘The Pitt’ Star Noah Wyle Reacted to Real-Life Set Injury

Noah Wyle, The Pitt‘s Dr. Robby, wasted no time in translating his pretend medical training to a real-life incident on set, his co-star revealed.

Wyle, 54, was the first doctor, real or fake, to notice that his co-star, Laëtitia Hollard, was “covered in blood” while shooting what should’ve been a routine scene. Hollard, 22, recalled the incident on Warner Bros. TV’s A Lot More podcast on Monday.

When his "The Pitt" co-star had a real-life medical incident on set, Wyle immediately sprung into action. Warrick Page/Courtesy HBO Max

“I had this little moment where you see me enter in Episode one with this notebook and all these things on me. And Dana finally tells me, ‘Hey, you can go grab your notebook,’” recounted Hollard, who plays the meek nursing graduate Emma Nolan on the show. ”I am so excited to grab it. I’m like, ‘Finally, I can use the tools that I brought here. I’m ready for this.’”

For the scene, the actress only had to “squeeze past” Wyle without interrupting him to grab her notebook, because her character was “being a little shy.” During each take, she would bump her elbow lightly while brushing past the Emmy winner.

Hollard's elbow became "covered in blood" when her adrenaline got the best of her during shooting, causing her to bump it with extra force. Warrick Page/Warrick Page/MAX

“This time the shot was on me, and adrenaline just automatically is in my system,” she continued. “So, I bump it again, and I go, and I get that notebook, and when I come back, when I reset, I see there’s fake blood on the counter,” she said.

“I literally say to someone, ‘Who left fake blood here?’ And Noah goes, ‘I think you nicked yourself,’” she recalled. “I look at my elbow, it’s covered with blood.”

Luckily for Hollard, the pretend emergency medicine chief sprang into action.

“And then Noah was like, ‘Don’t worry, this is the best place for this to happen...You have so many medical professionals,’ and he became like Dr. Robby.”

The Pitt, which has garnered widespread praise from the medical community for its highly accurate depiction of a trauma center, shoots on fully immersive sets with real medical equipment and supplies.

Wyle took the young actress to a corner, where he “brought out the gauze, the disinfectant. I was like, ‘Wait. I’m in The Pitt right now,’” Hollard said.

Soon after, “a real nurse passed by,” and Wyle flagged her down and suggested she take over, joking, “I’m pretending.”

"The Pitt's" accurate attention to detail extends to its sets, which are filled with real-life medical equipment. Warrick Page/Warrick Page/MAX

Wyle is not the only Pitt doctor to take their medical skills off-camera.

Bryan Cranston recounted a time when his daughter, Taylor Dearden, who plays Dr. “Mel” King, translated her on-set expertise into the real world. “There was a man in a restaurant who was choking. And my wife and I went, I was like, ‘That guy, I think... I think he’s choking,’” Cranston recalled on The Late Show last month.

“And Taylor was up and running toward him—running right toward him,” he said, reenacting the moment in slow-motion.

The man eventually caught his breath, but Cranston was overjoyed at his daughter’s swift response.

‘My God, we finally have a doctor in the family,” he gushed.

The Pitt, which wrapped its second season in April, became HBO Max’s breakout hit in 2025 for its unflinching portrayal of an American hospital.

It won five Emmy awards for its first season, and Wyle is one of the very few actors ever to win every major award in the same year for his role as Dr. Robby—including from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Actor Awards, and Critics’ Choice Awards.

HBO has already greenlit a third season.