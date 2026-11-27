Everything we can’t stop loving, hating, and thinking about this week in pop culture.

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This week:

Some Classic Family Viewing

This Thanksgiving, I enjoyed every opportunity to torture my family with my expertise in TV-watching.

I continued my annual tradition of watching the National Dog Show and shouting at my nephews and nieces, happy and unbothered in the room, “COME QUICK, IT’S A CUTE ONE!” every five minutes.

When dinner was over, I gathered my family in front of the television and told them that I needed to show them something of the utmost cultural importance, which the experience of viewing together will forever bond us and create memories that we can pass down for generations—the true tradition of this holiday. And then I turned on The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez’s primetime special.

And, as always happens when I see family, I was asked throughout the day, “Kevin, you watch everything! What is the show you think I should be bingeing next?” And, with a straight face (ironic for what I was about to recommend), I told them all: “The Hunting Wives.”

Jennifer Daley as Stacy, Joyce Glenn as Monae, Jaime Ray Newman as Callie, Malin Akerman as Margo, Alexandria DeBerry as Taylor in The Hunting Wives. Netflix

If we could turn Texas blue, I could turn my family into fans of the trashy murder-mystery soap opera with all the crazy lesbian sex.

It is funny what a difference a year makes. When The Hunting Wives first premiered on Netflix, it was immediately branded as a red-state Big Little Lies, as if finally there was an entry in the genre that catered to the MAGA crowd. That treated guns as a hobby and aphrodisiac, not a fretful killing machine like in those pansy liberal shows. And finally realized that people aren’t averse to sex on their screens; they just don’t want to see men doing it (gross!). Bring on the sapphic energy!

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If it’s not clear, that is very much facetious, but there was a definite feeling that, given the political climate, it was long overdue for there to be a series that capitalized on the popularity of the secrets-and-murder genre by setting it in a culture that a) seemed to be dominating the political space and b) hadn’t been seen on screen yet.

The show then became a phenomenon, but instead was embraced by people who—I hope I’m not speaking out of turn—viewed the series as a spoof. Despite how it was sold to so many of us, it wasn’t a sociological window into a certain community or a curtain pulled back on a population the “liberals who run Hollywood” ignore. It was a send-up of all that, to the point that—get this!—The Hunting Wives submits itself in the comedy categories at award shows.

Whatever piety and traditional Amurrican values are projected about these people, the series exposed the salacious hypocrisy of how they really live. Everyone is murdering, lying to cover their tracks, and all their wives are sleeping with each other. Whether or not that’s true (and it’s certainly not), it was a juicy sell to audiences who crave their trashy TV series.

The most gratifying thing about Season 2 of The Hunting Wives, which is now streaming on Netflix—again, perfectly timed for a family Thanksgiving watch!—is how heavily it leans into all of that.

Brittany Snow as Sophie, Malin Akerman as Margo in The Hunting Wives. Netflix

When I pressed play on the new season, I realized I didn’t remember any of the specifics about what had previously happened—a common issue with streaming series that launch all their episodes at once and take a year or more to come back. But I quickly learned that didn’t matter. All I needed to recall was that wigs were worn, people died, and p-----s got eaten.

Bless its heart, the show is catering so much to its reputation as “Netflix’s Lesbians With Guns!” series that its opening music cue is Patsy Cline’s “Walking After Midnight,” but with an added musical accompaniment. Not saxophones or percussion: the orgasmic moans of leads Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow as they’re screwing each other.

Of course, a series this popular can’t subsist on salaciousness alone. This is a truly juicy soap opera, and the tangled webs of twists and cliffhangers are expertly executed to keep you pressing “next episode” when you should be going to bed. And so much credit must be given to Akerman and Snow, whose performances are so committed and whose characters are so outrageous, it’s like you’re watching an entirely new genre of acting. They are mesmerizing.

The fun this season is in how much the show has a sense of humor about itself. That’s true in the sex scenes—and, it must be said, congrats to this rare example of a show that made waves for its racy content in its first season and didn’t dial it back in Season 2, which so many other series do. But there are also hilarious lines about Elon Musk, liberal agendas, and gun rights that are very gratifying.

It’s become the kind of show where we used to say things like, “I mean, it shouldn’t win any awards, but it’s really entertaining,” but now I wonder: maybe it should.

A New Thanksgiving Classic

The most underrated “special” episode of a broadcast TV series can do is a Thanksgiving episode. Christmas or Halloween episodes? Easy. Boring. But capturing the familial chaos of Thanksgiving? That’s what I want to see.

The latest outing of the NBC drama series Line of Fire is one of the best Thanksgiving episodes I’ve seen in years. Well, maybe since Gossip Girl, which tracks, as the series is created by Joshua Safran, who was a showrunner for two seasons on the original run of the show and was the creator of its HBO Max reboot.

Mckenna Ralston as Natasha, Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth, Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth, Campbell Scott as Terry Cross, Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth, Zoë Winters as Emily in 'Line of Fire' Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Millennials and Gen Xers will remember Gossip Girl’s iconic Season 3 Thanksgiving-set episode “The Treasure of Serena Madre,” in which the family’s dinner was upended by a litany of explosive secrets that were revealed faster than anyone could pass the stuffing.

The latest episode of Line of Fire, “Blind Eye,” descends from that chaotic tradition. The series has been laying threads chronicling each member of the Hollingsworth family’s secrets throughout the season so far, and they’re all finally woven together when a series of misunderstandings leads to what everyone’s been hiding being suddenly exposed at the table.

Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth in 'Line of Fire' Ralph Bavaro/NBC

It’s a thrill to watch—if painful and extremely tear-jerking. May your Thanksgiving have been spared all of that drama, but also have been entertained by this show’s.

OK, Melissa…

When it was announced that Netflix was going to air a streaming series about the JonBenét Ramsey murder investigation, the reflex was to roll your eyes and feel queasy. The streaming service’s track record with this material, particularly with its grotesque Monster anthology series, is to be exploitative and trashy, under the guise of A-list prestige.

Clive Owen as John Bennett Ramsey and Melissa McCarthy as Patsy Ramsey in episode The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey. Chris Large/Paramount+

So I was shocked to see the just-released trailer for The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey and actually be excited for it. With the massive caveat that I haven’t seen any of the episodes yet, what the teaser shows is really compelling, particularly the performance of Melissa McCarthy. She may have at first seemed like a curious choice to play Ramsey’s mother, but she is actinggg in those clips.

Of course, the two-time Oscar nominee is an incredible actor, and has proved her dramatic chops in roles like Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Nine Perfect Strangers. But this still seems like a new shade of her talent, and I’m excited to see it.

Must Be Seen to Be Believed

If this doesn’t convince a person who thinks they won’t enjoy a Real Housewives series, I don’t know what will: On the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, a woman who is a celebrity event designer turned licensed minister and claims to be able to commune with the dead and also be a prophet who sees the future wore this outfit for a conversation where she was confronted for raising questions about another cast member’s faith being strange.

Courtney Sadler Ajinça in 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Bravo

I’m Gonna Miss My Show

How am I expected to get through life these next months without my weekly dose of crying while watching Dancing With the Stars?

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What to Watch This Week

Blade Runner 2099: Hunter Schafer is a star, y’all. (Now on Prime Video)

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth: Brad Pitt returns to his most charming role, this time even more charming. (Now in theaters)

The Hunting Wives: Why not indulge in something silly and trashy over the holidays? (Now on Netflix)

What to Skip This Week

Focker-in-Law: Even Ariana Grande can’t save this one. (Now in theaters)

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