A wealthy American family. An accident. And a secret that could ruin everything.

The trailer just dropped for Prime Video’s We Were Liars, and from the looks of it, Amazon might just have the next big teen show on its hands.

Set on a private island off the coast of Massachusetts, the series follows Cadence (Emily Alyn Lind), a 17-year-old girl from the wealthy Sinclair family, along with her group of friends dubbed “the liars.” However, after suffering from a mysterious accident, Cadence loses her memory of the previous summer, and no one will tell her what happened.

Determined to uncover the truth, Cadence returns to the island only to discover that everyone in her life might just be lying to her.

Emily Alyn Lind and Shubham Maheshwari Prime Video

“When you’re left for dead, you want answers,” Cadence narrates in the trailer, as an emergency helicopter circles around the Sinclair mansion.

We Were Liars is based on the 2014 bestselling novel of the same name by E. Lockhart, a massive hit with teens that spent over 40 weeks on The New York Times’ YA bestseller list.

There’s huge “Hit Teen Show” DNA in the series. It’s written and executive produced by Julie Plec, who is behind shows like The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, and Carina Adly McKenzie, who created Roswell, New Mexico. The series also stars Esther McGregor, Rahul Kohli, Shubham Maheshwari, Candice King, David Morse, and Joseph Zada.

As soon as the trailer dropped, fans of the book raved with excitement. They also couldn’t help but tease those unfamiliar with the book about the “big twist” at the end of the story, letting them know they’re in for a wild ride.

“The twist at the end is insane, anybody who’s never read the book or didn’t read the plot on Wikipedia, you’re in for a treat,” one person commented.

Another user agreed, writing: “Exactly , 13 year old me still hasn’t healed 😂."

Set to release on Jun. 18, We Were Liars will hopefully be everything the book was, and more.