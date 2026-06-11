JD Vance to Appear as Guest on Show Trump Wants to Kill

JD Vance will go from “Hot Topic” to guest on The View next Tuesday.

The daytime talk show, which is hosted by Donald Trump critics Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar (currently on hiatus), Sara Haines, as well as former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin—who announced on the show on Thursday that she did not vote for her former boss in 2024—is under investigation by Trump’s FCC for not adhering too a long-ignored “equal time” rule for both Democratic and Republican guests.

ABC fired back at the investigation last month, calling it “unprecedented, beyond the Commission’s authority, and counterproductive to the Commission’s stated goal of encouraging free speech and open political discussion.” Now the show will host the first-ever sitting Republican Vice President to visit the show. The appearance, which will air live, comes after Vance has heavily criticized the show as “propaganda.”

Vance's appearance on the show, which Trump's FCC is actively investigating, was announced on Thursday. The View/ABC

Vance made the comment after Trump’s 2024 opponent, Kamala Harris, joined The View from the campaign trail, according to the Associated Press. He called the daytime series “the easiest interview in the entire world” for “a Democrat politician” at a rally in Detroit. “I mean, if I walked into The View, that’d be like, well, that’d be like walking into this room with an Ohio State jersey, right?” he also told the crowd, “That’s something you just you just don’t do.”

Vance has been a frequent topic of discussion during the show’s politics-heavy “Hot Topics” segment, where some of Trump’s fiercest critics, whom the White House has called “irrelevant losers” with “low ratings,” regularly tear the administration to shreds. In 2024, as the table discusses, after Vance’s comments criticizing Taylor Swift for endorsing Harris.

The Vice President will appear live on the show on Tuesday. Jeff Lipsky/ABC

“When grocery prices go up by 20 percent, it hurts most Americans. It doesn’t hurt Taylor Swift. When housing prices become unaffordable, it doesn’t affect Taylor Swift or any other billionaire.” Goldberg ended up apologizing for her heated reply to the vice president.

“Shut up, JD... stop talking,” she said, before returning after the commercial break to say, “The reason I apologized is because I hate when people tell me, pundits tell me to shut up. So it’s not a nice thing to say. So I do take it back. But the implication is, hush.”

Vance does not have any fans at the "View" table. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Hostin has been equally brutal on Vance, telling viewers after he was selected as Trump’s VP pick, “I think he picked him because he knows that he’s the vice president that will do the things that Mike Pence would not.”

On Thursday, Goldberg teased Vance’s appearance by telling viewers they will ask Vance about how the administration is looking out for Americans’ “best interests,” which will be “one of many questions.”