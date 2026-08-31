Jennifer Aniston’s New BF Shares ‘Honeymoon Phase’ Secrets

Jennifer Aniston’s new beau has shared the secrets to their “honeymoon phase,” while praising his actress girlfriend.

During an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Jim Curtis said that the couple does “a lot of meditation” and “a lot of talk” at home together.

Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston attend ELLE's 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Kovac/Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE

The 57-year-old A-lister has been dating wellness coach and hypnotherapist Curtis, 50, since July 2025.

“Jen and I have been together a year and a half,” Curtis told Kern Lima, adding that they use certain tools such as “meditation, acceptance, understanding, those kinds of things.”

Aniston hard-launched her boyfriend last year. Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

“In the honeymoon phase, your tools don’t have to be like big sledgehammers,” he explained.

The two discussed tools and tricks for long-term relationships that help partners feel secure and safe. Kern Lima and her husband of 24 years would use different techniques than a couple who have been together for a much shorter period, Curtis explained.

Jennifer Aniston was previously married to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. Getty Images

“After 24 years, you’re like, I know you and I’m ready for you,” he said. “When you use this, it lowers defenses. Like, ‘Oh, I no longer have to be armored up for you because we’re on the same team and I love you,’ right?”

Curtis gave viewers a closer look into his relationship with the Friends star, saying, “My experience of her is so grounded and so open and caring and kind and loving. She has this group of best friends that are like family. So I feel incredibly blessed to be part, and welcomed into that family.”

“I feel blessed to be in a relationship with someone that is so openhearted and kind and loving,” he concluded.

Curtis has been spotted with Aniston and her extensive, star-studded friend group, from vacationing in Mallorca last July alongside Courtney Cox, Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, to having dinner with the same group and Lisa Kudrow in Los Angeles last week.

Jim Curtis, Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, and Jackie Sandler attend ELLE's 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration. Presley Ann/Presley Ann/Getty Images for ELLE

Aniston’s frequent co-star and friend, Adam Sandler, lauded the couple at ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration in November last year, telling Aniston that he and his wife “are so happy you and Jim found each other.”

“We love you, Jim,” he said, “And the whole world loves you, Jen.”