Jimmy Fallon Humiliates Trump Over Weird New Hair Color

Jimmy Fallon has some concerns about President Donald Trump’s strange new hair color.

The late-night host turned his attention to the 80-year-old president debuting “a darker hairstyle” while stepping off Air Force One in New Jersey.

Fallon tried to untangle the mystery over the president’s latest change, in a summer that has seen his locks undergo several dramatic shifts.

Trump's latest hair change has sparked fresh questions. Eric Lee/REUTERS

“That’s what happens when you hire the Reflecting Pool people to dye your hair,” he quipped on The Tonight Show.

He then played a mock commercial for “Touch of Cray”: a hair dye that not only adds fresh color but also gives you all the hallmarks Trump exhibits. According to Fallon, this includes renaming states, slapping your face on every coin, flirting with your assistant, and hosting a fistfight on your front lawn.

An ad for "Touch of Cray." YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

“Now it all makes sense,” he joked to his audience.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been closed for months after Trump’s $16 million “repairs” created an unprecedented algal bloom that turned the water slime green.

People have questioned the changes in Trump’s hair color long before his latest New Jersey debut over the weekend. His hairdo changed tones five times in a single week in August–from a silvery white to a strawberry blond. The president seemed to be consciously playing around with a dye job throughout the week. And it did not go unnoticed.

Donald Trump's hair: August 4-10, 2026 The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Several journalists and media personalities questioned the latest, darker look and fueled long-running rumors about the president wearing a wig–something he has denied.

“What in the world is going on with Trump’s hair?” journalist Aaron Rupar asked on X.

“That ‘hair’ 😂,” snarked Republicans against Trump. “Yes, this is a real photo of Trump from yesterday.”

ABC host Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night and also found time to comment on the president’s fresh locks.

“The leaves are changing colors and so is the president’s head,” Kimmel said.

“Is it possible to have a midlife crisis at 80 years old? It’s like he’s aging in reverse. He’s our own little Benjamin Glutton.”