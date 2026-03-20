Jimmy Kimmel Sounds Alarm on New Epstein Files Bombshell

Jimmy Kimmel revealed the latest bombshell from the ongoing Epstein file scandal: a 2009 email that seemingly proves Trump never actually banished the infamous sex trafficker from Mar-a-Lago.

New York Rep. Dan Goldman shared the email on the House floor Wednesday. Written in October 2009 by Epstein’s attorney Jack Goldberger, the email noted that “JE” was “never asked to leave Mar a Lago.”

The email, which was largely redacted when first released by the Justice Department, seemingly contradicts Trump’s claim that he expelled Epstein from his Palm Beach club.

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Trump had reportedly “kicked Epstein out [of Mar-a-Lago] after Epstein harassed the daughter of a member” in 2007. Trump and his supporters have often used the story to counter accusations that he may have known or been involved in any of Epstein’s crimes.

“What the president has always remained consistent in is that he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because frankly Jeffrey Epstein was a creep,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in February.

Kimmel summarized Goldberger’s email in his monologue Thursday, noting that its contents were “weird, because the president clearly said he asked [Epstein] to leave.”

With mock surprise, Kimmel said, “This document from 17 years ago would indicate that the president of the United States isn’t telling the truth.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel trying to appear surprised that Trump may have lied about his relationship to Epstein. ABC

Trump has repeatedly denied having had any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

“I have nothing to hide,” Trump told reporters in February. “I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. ... I’ve been totally exonerated.”

Kimmel also noted that the 2009 email, when first released by the Department of Justice, had been “blacked out, like Pete Hegseth.”

To Kimmel, the redaction seemed a bigger red flag than the email itself.

“The DOJ is only allowed to redact the identities of the victims and the names that are involved in ongoing investigations,” Kimmel said. “For some reason, they decided to redact the name Trump from this thing.”

The late-night host noted, “Trump’s attorney general, Pam Bondi, has a lot of questions to answer.”

The House Oversight Committee voted 24-19 on Wednesday to subpoena Bondi for a deposition under oath on April 14, to question her ongoing handling of the Epstein files.

On Wednesday Bondi held a meeting with House committee members, but members were informed shortly beforehand that they could only question Bondi for three minutes each, that she wouldn’t be under oath, and that the meeting couldn’t be recorded.

Democratic lawmakers asked Bondi if she would attend her deposition in April, and Bondi reportedly only replied that she would “follow the law.”

“She tried to pull a fast one on the House Oversight Committee,” Kimmel told viewers, adding, “She refused to commit to sitting for a real deposition.”

Kimmel called Bondi “Scamela Anderson,” and blasted Oversight Chairman James Comer for saying he didn’t think Bondi should have to testify at all.

“Jim Comer is the same person who spent two full years investigating Hunter Biden’s d--k pics,“ Kimmel said, ”But why swear in a woman who still won’t release millions of files and has given no good explanation why Trump’s name was blacked out of just about everything?”