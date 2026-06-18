Jimmy Kimmel Sounds Alarm on Trump’s Peace Deal Disaster

Jimmy Kimmel laid out to viewers just how poorly Trump’s war in Iran has gone for the U.S.

The White House revealed the 14-point memorandum between the U.S. and Iran on Wednesday, which was filled with a series of apparent concessions from the U.S.

The tentative peace deal was quickly trashed by fellow Republicans like Bill Cassidy, who described it as “tremendous foreign policy blunder.” The Wall Street Journal, owned by Fox News mogul Rupert Murdoch, published an editorial detailing how Trump’s deal may lead to a further rise in gas prices.

Sen. Cassidy rips into Trump's Iran deal. X

Kimmel did not mince words in his monologue Wednesday when he responded to the memo.

“The end result of Trump’s little excursion is that Iran will now be able to shut down the Strait of Hormuz any time they want,“ Kimmel said.

He continued, “An intelligence source told CNN, ‘we have now handed Iran de facto control over the Strait, a weapon more powerful than any nuke.’"

Kimmel jokingly replied, “Dangnabbit, we got hormuzled!”

Conservative Erick Erickson calls Trump's deal with Iran "an American surrender." screen grab

Kimmel recapped the result of Trump’s nearly four-month war on Iran:

“We killed the Ayatollah and replaced them with a younger, more radical Ayatollah. We did nothing for the protesters in Iran. We removed the sanctions that were on Iran before the war started,” Kimmel said.

The late-night host continued: “We got a ceasefire that we already had before this. We opened the strait, which was already open before this. ... We gave Iran full control of the Strait of Hormuz, and we threw in a minimum of $300 billion, because why not?”

Kimmel joked, “Right now, Melania is wondering, ‘How do I get deal like that?’”

Amid mounting criticism over his peace plan, Trump lashed out at former president Barack Obama on Tuesday and called his 2015 nuclear deal with Iran a failure.

“I mean, the JCPOA, done by Obama,” Trump said. “You know what the Iranians did? They laughed at Obama, and they said he’s a stupid son of a b---h.”

At the same meeting, Trump explained what he’d do if Iran didn’t honor their deal with the U.S. “We’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, because they misbehaved for 47 years,” he said.

The threat left Kimmel unimpressed.

“That’s right,” Kimmel joked, “If they don’t behave we will bomb them, and we will take their iPads away for a year.”