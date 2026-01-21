Jimmy Kimmel Tears Into Donald Trump’s ‘B***hy Little’ Behavior

Jimmy Kimmel trashed President Donald Trump’s “b---hy little message” to Norway’s prime minister hours before the president is set to meet world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

On Sunday, Trump sent a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre reaffirming his desire to obtain Greenland. “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” he wrote.

Graphic by The Daily Beast

“Our president sent a text to the leader of another country, which, by the way, is already a weird thing,” Kimmel said in his monologue Tuesday.

“The idea that he’s typing out a b---hy little message to the Prime Minister of Norway, a message that explicitly says, ‘Since you didn’t give me the peace prize, I’m thinking about taking Greenland away.’ It’s unheard of,” said Kimmel.

“There’s nothing to compare it to in the history of humankind,” Kimmel said. “This man is crashing the plane because the stewardess didn’t bring him a bag of peanuts.”

Kimmel added, “This is what happens to children who get anything they want. This is how they grow up.”

Referencing the bratty character from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Kimmel joked that Trump was “President Veruca Salt.”

“‘I want Greenland. I want it now!’ All because he didn’t get a little medal around his neck,” Kimmel said. “He’s a child.”

Kimmel referenced Trump’s Truth Social frenzy on Monday night that included posts about Greenland and other European leaders. “[Trump’s] parents let him stay up late last night, and he posted a lot of nonsense.”

He showed an edited image Trump posted during his Truth Social spree; of the president, Marco Rubio, and JD Vance colonizing Greenland.

Kimmel joked, “I like this because even in an AI-generated image, JD and Marco are like, ‘Jesus Christ, what are we doing here?’”

AI picture shared by Trump, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Trump conquering Greenland. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Kimmel also mocked Trump for releasing screenshots of text messages he received from other world leaders, including French president Emmanuelle Macron.

“It’s so interesting to read these, because they really do tiptoe around this maniac,” said Kimmel.

Trump posted a message from Macron on Truth Social. Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

Kimmel pointed out the line in Macron’s text reading, “I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland.”

Kimmel replied, “That makes 8.1 billion of us, friend.”

The late-night host added, “Trump screengrabbed that and posted it. Why, I don’t know. Does he think this makes him look good? Every one of these texts reads like they’re talking to a chimp with a hand grenade.”

Trump left D.C. to fly to Switzerland on Tuesday night, though the plane reversed course due to a “minor electrical issue.”