Trump Reveals Petty Reason He Leaked Leaders’ Private Texts

President Donald Trump has a short, sweet defense of his stunning posting spree that leaked private text messages from European leaders.

“It just made my point,” he told the New York Post on Tuesday morning.

The president appeared to suggest that he felt stung by two-faced treatment from world leaders.

“They’re saying, ‘Oh gee, let’s have dinner, let’s do this, let’s do that.’ It just made my point,” he continued.

The president, 79, shared text messages from French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO chief Mark Rutte on Truth Social on Monday, after Macron spoke out against his threat of new tariffs on European allies if they stand in the way of his plan to wrench Greenland away from Denmark.

A French official later confirmed the message from Macron was legitimate.

“My friend, We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland,” the message from Macron read.

“Let us try to build great things. i can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on thursday afternoon. I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins. let us have a dinner together in Paris together on thursday before you go back to the us. Emmanuel.”

The posts came as he threatened 10% tariffs, effective Feb. 1, on eight European nations opposed to his Greenland takeover.

Trump, who was traveling to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum during his posting spree, went on to brag about his unknown Syrian initiative: “I did a great job. You know what I did? I stopped a prison break.”

He continued: “We did a good job with Syria. They had a prison break. European prisoners were breaking and I got it stopped. That was yesterday,” Trump said.

“European terrorists were in prison. They had a prison break. And working with the government of Syria and the new leader of Syria, they captured all the prisoners, put them back to jail, and these were the worst terrorists in the world, all from Europe.”

