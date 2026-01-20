Trump, 79, Leaks Leaders’ Private Texts and Trashes Allies in Deranged Posting Frenzy

Donald Trump has gone on an insane posting spree that covered everything from leaking private messages to issuing further takeover threats against U.S. allies.

In a flurry of unhinged messages on Truth Social, the 79-year-old president continued his dangerous rhetoric about the U.S. seizing Greenland while also sharing apparent text messages from French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO chief Mark Rutte, as well as calling for his political opponents to be jailed.

Trump, who is travelling to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, began the overnight posting spree by saying he had a “very good” phone call with Rutte regarding his demands for the U.S. to take over Greenland—a threat that has led to calls to remove the president from office using the 25th Amendment.

“I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back—On that, everyone agrees,” Trump wrote, despite world leaders and the American public outright rejecting the idea that Trump should try to take control of the autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark.

A French official confirmed to Politico that the message from Emmanula Macron leaked by Donald Trump was authentic. Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Shortly afterward, Trump shared a message from French President Emmanuel Macron, who has rejected Trump’s invitation to join his “Board of Peace” plan and spoken out against Trump’s threats to impose tariffs rising to 25 percent on eight European allies until the U.S. secures its “complete and total purchase” of Greenland.

“My friend, We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland,” the message from Macron read.

“Let us try to build great things. i can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on thursday afternoon. I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins. let us have a dinner together in Paris together on thursday before you go back to the us. Emmanuel.”

Despite world leaders’ desperate efforts to find a middle ground with Trump, the U.S. president risked further deteriorating diplomatic relations with his wild posting. One minute after leaking the message from Macron, Trump shared an edited image of himself opposite European leaders in the Oval Office, sitting next to a map that showed Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela under the U.S. flag.

The image is edited from a White House meeting in August where Donald Trump and European leaders discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine. Screengrab/Truth Social

Trump’s lust to control as much of the Western Hemisphere as possible was highlighted in yet another troubling Truth Social post showing himself, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio planting a U.S. flag on Greenland soil.

Trump then returned to domestic matters. He said he watched the “Church Raid in Minnesota by the agitators and insurrectionists,” which had been documented by former CNN host Don Lemon. Trump suggested the anti-ICE protesters should be “thrown in jail, or thrown out of the Country,” alongside his longtime adversaries, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Donald Trump's Truth Social post of him and his closest allies claiming Greenland for the U.S. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The president was not finished there. In another post, he attacked the U.K., another NATO ally, for its plan to hand over sovereignty of Diego Garcia, the largest island of the Chagos Archipelago, to Mauritius as an “act of GREAT STUPIDITY” and another in a “long line” of reasons why Greenland “has to be acquired.”

Trump followed up on his ramping up of rhetoric about taking over the Arctic territory by leaking another text, this time a fawning message from NATO leader Rutte.

“Mr. President, dear Donald - what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible,” the message reads. “I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine,” Rutte wrote. “I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Cant wait to see you. Yours, Mark.”

A NATO official confirmed the authenticity of the message to the Daily Beast.

The leaked message showed that NATO chief Mark Rutte is still willing to suck up to Donald Trump. Screengrab/Truth Social

There have been growing concerns about how far Trump is willing to go in his efforts to take over Greenland. In a brief interview with NBC News, Trump replied “no comment” when asked if seizing the island via military force was an option.

Trump also warned Norway’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, that he no longer has the “obligation to think purely of Peace,” because he was not awarded last year’s Nobel Peace Prize.