Kimmel Unloads on Trump for Unhinged 4AM Rage Post

Jimmy Kimmel ripped into the president for his newest unhinged threat to Iran.

Amid his ongoing war in the Middle East, Donald Trump posted a bizarre message to Iran at around 4 a.m. ET Wednesday—an AI-generated image of himself holding an assault rifle and standing in front of the ruins of a country with bombs exploding in real time. “Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!” wrote the 79-year-old president.

To top it off, the image featured the words “No More Mr. Nice Guy!” above Trump.

Donald Trump shared the post just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“He posted this at 4:05 a.m.,” Kimmel told his audience Wednesday night. “So much for toning down the rhetoric, I guess. Can we maybe get him one of those bricks that locks him out of his phone between the hours of midnight and 6? Maybe one of those Yondr pouches they have at concerts?”

“How are the Iranians supposed to react to that?” asked the late-night host. “Is this supposed to scare them? Best case scenario, they go, ‘You know what? The old man’s lost his marbles. He can’t sleep. He’s cosplaying as fat John Wick.’”

The president said Iran "better get smart soon." Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Showing off the Truth Social post, Kimmel quipped that the president looks like “Rambo and Dumbo at the same time.”

“But I do want to commend him,” Kimmel said. “What happened at the correspondents’ dinner on Saturday was very scary. And he waited three whole days before posting a picture of himself holding an assault rifle, showing a lot of restraint.”

Negotiations with Iran have reached a stalemate. The president and his senior military commanders are poised to hold crisis talks, with some speculating that the administration will deliver new strikes on the country. The war has now cost taxpayers $25 billion.

Wednesday night was the third day Kimmel has gone after Trump directly since the president demanded that the late-night host be fired. Kimmel is once again on Trump’s radar after making a joke about first lady Melania Trump having the “glow of an expectant widow” two days before a shooting rocked the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday. On Monday, both the president and the first lady attacked Kimmel on social media, blaming the TV host for inciting violence. In response to MAGA’s ire, the Federal Communications Commission has now launched a review of Disney’s licenses for ABC stations.