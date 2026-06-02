Kimmel Uses Melania ‘Grimace’ to Humiliate Furious Trump

Jimmy Kimmel has added to Donald Trump’s fury about his upcoming—and already disastrous—music festival.

The late-night host and Trump nemesis ripped into the president for his disastrous Freedom 250 celebration concert, using Trump’s own words and a photograph of his wife against him.

After two-thirds of the lineup dropped out of the late June-early July festival on the National Mall, Trump posted a furious rant on Truth Social, attacking the artists who dropped out. “I don’t want so-called ‘Artists’ that get paid far too much money, who aren’t happy. I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN,” insisted the 79-year-old president.

Bret Michaels, Young MC, The Commodores, and even Milli Vanilli’s fake singer have all dropped out of the Freedom 250 event. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Kimmel displayed Trump’s post for his audience, retorting, “That’s right. He only wants to be surrounded by happy people.” The late-night host then presented a photograph of the president and first lady Melania Trump captured looking stern and unsmiling at the Inaugural Lunch on Capitol Hill in 2017.

“For instance,” mocked Kimmel, “This photograph of his wife pictured at their evening grimace.”

Jimmy Kimmel displayed this image of Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, at the inaugural luncheon on Jan. 20, 2017. Yuri Gripas/Reuters

The photograph, taken when Trump took office for the first time, set off a decade of analyzing the first lady’s body language toward her husband.

Kimmel’s quip comes as the president is expressing growing anger over the dropouts from the Great American State Fair, which was organized by Freedom 250. Artists quickly distanced themselves from the event after learning that the organization has links to MAGA.

Country star Martina McBride said she was “presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading.” Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

“By Saturday, almost every one of the performers either said they never agreed to be part of it in the first place or dropped out of it. Like they dropped out,” explained Kimmel to his audience Monday night. “It was as if they’d been booked on a hantavirus cruise.”

The late-night host also mocked the president, saying, “We’re only 16 months into his second term now. Somehow, this man is at war with Iran and Milli Vanilli.”