Joe Rogan Launches Furious F-Bomb Attack on Loser Trump
“This is not what we signed up for,” Rogan said.
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Joe Rogan is sounding off on Donald Trump in a blistering rebuke after MAGA tanked in the midterms.
“Well, you can’t just f--- everything up and expect to keep winning,” Rogan said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “You can’t lie to everybody or at least break promises and expect to keep winning. It’s—that’s not what this is supposed to be about. And if you’re a Republican, look, I know a lot of Republicans have voted blue down the line in right here in Texas because they were sick of it,” he added.
Rogan, who endorsed Trump in 2024, began turning on the president after the first year of his second term, breaking with him over his immigration tactics, his lax approach to the Epstein Files, and the war in Iran.
“They’re sick of the war. They’re sick of so many… Everything p---ed them off,” Rogan continued. “They’re like, ‘You didn’t do anything you said you were going to do. F--- you.’ And that was their position. And that’s normal. That’s how people react when you don’t give them what they want.”
He continued, “If you’re paying attention, there’s enough to—at least, the real clear-cut things like the war, the Epstein files, all this stuff. There’s enough clear-cut s--t to know, ‘I don’t like this. So, I’m going to vote, and I’m going to change it.’”
Republicans lost control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the “blue tsunami” election. While Vice President JD Vance argued that Trump’s supporters showed up in droves but flipped parties, exit polls show that for every 100 people who voted for Trump in 2024, about 33 stayed home. Only one in eight crossed over to vote Democrat.
Trump had spent much of his midterms push renovating the White House grounds and touting the physiques of his handpicked candidates rather than addressing complaints amongst his supporters. Rogan argued that Trump should have seen the losses coming.
“People lost faith in the decision-making,” he said. “They’re like, ‘This is not the right track. This is not what you said you were going to do. This is not what you ran on. This is not what you promised. This is not what we signed up for.’”
Rogan’s comments come as Trump’s “manosphere” supporters have branded him “effeminate” following his midterm losses. The podcaster’s disappointment with the president’s second term has been a frequent topic on his podcast, which may account for some of Trump’s wavering support among male voters, as a new study found that 49 percent of men trust Rogan more than any other public figure tested.
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